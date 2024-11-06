Russell Antonio Goodwin, Jr. Wins Northwest Side Assembly Seat
Goodwin easily defeats Deanna Alexander for open seat.
Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. a pastor and former one-term Milwaukee County Supervisor won election to the Wisconsin State Assembly Tuesday, holding Assembly District 12 for Democrats.
Goodwin, Sr. defeated veteran Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander, a conservative who ran as an independent. Before City of Milwaukee absentees were reported, Goodwin carried approximately 79% of the vote against Alexander’s 20%.
The district was formerly held by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers, who did not seek re-election in order to run unsuccessfully for the Wisconsin Senate.
The district was expected to go to a Democrat and the partisan primary attracted four candidates. Goodwin, Sr. narrowly won the primary.
Goodwin, Sr. first won election to public office in 2020 when he ran for county board supervisor. As an incumbent in 2022, he failed to gather enough enough signatures to appear on the ballot, creating an unusual race with seven candidates running write-in campaigns. Alexander won that election.
Alexander first ran for office in 2012, winning election to the county board. She opted not to run again in 2020 to honor a campaign promise that she would only serve for three terms. She currently represents the 18th District on the county board and works as the clerk for the Town of Brookfield.
This story will be updated as absentee votes are reported.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 2024 Election Day
- Russell Antonio Goodwin, Jr. Wins Northwest Side Assembly Seat - Graham Kilmer - Nov 6th, 2024
- Habush Sinykin Defeats Stroebel, Flips Senate Seat For Dems - Graham Kilmer - Nov 6th, 2024
- Donovan Fends Off Second Challenge from Bird - Graham Kilmer - Nov 6th, 2024
- He’s Back, Donald Trump Wins Presidency - Graham Kilmer - Nov 6th, 2024
- Vining Win Reduces Republican Majority in Assembly - Graham Kilmer - Nov 6th, 2024
- With Milwaukee Absentees, Baldwin Narrowly Edges Hovde - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 6th, 2024
- Sen. Ron Johnson Appears at Milwaukee’s Central Count, Calls It ‘Unbelievably Sloppy’ - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 5th, 2024
- Milwaukee’s Absentee Results Expected To Be Very Late, Processing Starting Over - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 5th, 2024
- Power to the Polls Does One Final Voter Canvass - Graham Kilmer - Nov 5th, 2024
- Photo Gallery: Scenes From City’s Central Count - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 5th, 2024
Read more about 2024 Election Day here
MKE County
-
County Officials Encourage Voter Participation, Trust in ElectionNov 4th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Winter Brings End To Construction Detours for MCTSNov 4th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Supervisors Move to Create Civilian Review Board for SheriffNov 3rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer