The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Popeye’s Reopening Will Yield ‘Best Location in the State of Wisconsin’
Northwest side location has been closed since it was damaged in a 2023 fire.
Sep 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Milwaukee Wins Federal Funds For Largest Ever Riverwalk Expansion
$14.7 million grant will extend riverwalk almost to Bay View
Sep 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. 10,500 Attend Harris Rally In Madison
Democratic presidential candidate emphasizes abortion in speech.
Sep 22nd, 2024 by Anna Marie Yanny and Anya van Wagtendonk
4. MKE County: County Selling Former Allis-Chalmers Landfill
Site in Greenfield near the county border was used as dump by Allis-Chalmers foundry.
Sep 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. MKE County: Bender Park Bike Trail Coming in 2025
1-mile trail through park in Oak Creek will bring riders closer to Racine-Kenosha Trail.
Sep 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
6. Satin Doll’s Lounge Will Be Demolished
Famed tavern had ‘crazy’ owner with connections to Duke Ellington, David Byrne and Frank Balistrieri.
Sep 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. ‘Bar Rescue’ Takes Over Tropic
Now a Jamaican bar, to be called Montego Bay Beach Club, it’s set to reopen Friday.
Sep 23rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. Mayor Johnson’s Budget Hikes Fees, Taxes In 2025, Maintains Services
See what’s included in budget to be presented Tuesday morning.
Sep 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Kim’s Thai is Closed
Thai restaurant near the airport calls it quits after 14 years of service.
Sep 25th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. Now Serving: Uncle Wolfie’s Dinner Diner Will Rebrand
Plus: two new restaurants, a haunted mini-golf course and final farewell to Satin Doll.
Sep 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
1. Brewers-Mets Game on Saturday, September 28 to Air Exclusively on Fox Sports
Second Game of the Series Against Mets Moved to 6:15 p.m. CT
Sep 24th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
3. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Joanne Reardon as Senior Director of Finance
Seasoned strategic finance leader and Marquette University graduate joins leadership team of Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering company
Sep 23rd, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
4. Baldwin Successfully Pushes USPS to Pause Postage Pricing Increase
Announcement comes after Baldwin called out USPS leadership for unsustainable price hikes and poor service
Sep 20th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
5. GRAEF Announces New President and Fourth Generation of Leadership
Sep 19th, 2024 by GRAEF
7. Milwaukee Art Museum Honors Robert Longo at Art:Forward Gala, Raises $1.2 Million
Senior Curator of Contemporary Art Margaret Andera announces the Museum will soon acquire two drawings from the exhibition Robert Longo: The Acceleration of History.
Sep 24th, 2024 by Milwaukee Art Museum
8. Justice Department Sues Wisconsin Townships to Ensure Accessible Voting
Department Secures Agreement with Lawrence, Wisconsin, to Resolve Voting Rights Lawsuit
Sep 20th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice
9. Zillman Park grand opening set for Friday, September 27
Sep 25th, 2024 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic
10. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee