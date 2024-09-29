Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

By - Sep 29th, 2024 07:00 am

1. Popeye’s Reopening Will Yield ‘Best Location in the State of Wisconsin’

Northwest side location has been closed since it was damaged in a 2023 fire.

Sep 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

2. Milwaukee Wins Federal Funds For Largest Ever Riverwalk Expansion

$14.7 million grant will extend riverwalk almost to Bay View

Sep 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

3. 10,500 Attend Harris Rally In Madison

Democratic presidential candidate emphasizes abortion in speech.

Sep 22nd, 2024 by Anna Marie Yanny and Anya van Wagtendonk

4. MKE County: County Selling Former Allis-Chalmers Landfill

Site in Greenfield near the county border was used as dump by Allis-Chalmers foundry.

Sep 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

5. MKE County: Bender Park Bike Trail Coming in 2025

1-mile trail through park in Oak Creek will bring riders closer to Racine-Kenosha Trail.

Sep 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

6. Satin Doll’s Lounge Will Be Demolished

Famed tavern had ‘crazy’ owner with connections to Duke Ellington, David Byrne and Frank Balistrieri.

Sep 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

7. ‘Bar Rescue’ Takes Over Tropic

Now a Jamaican bar, to be called Montego Bay Beach Club, it’s set to reopen Friday.

Sep 23rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

8. Mayor Johnson’s Budget Hikes Fees, Taxes In 2025, Maintains Services

See what’s included in budget to be presented Tuesday morning.

Sep 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Kim’s Thai is Closed

Thai restaurant near the airport calls it quits after 14 years of service.

Sep 25th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

10. Now Serving: Uncle Wolfie’s Dinner Diner Will Rebrand

Plus: two new restaurants, a haunted mini-golf course and final farewell to Satin Doll.

Sep 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Brewers-Mets Game on Saturday, September 28 to Air Exclusively on Fox Sports

Second Game of the Series Against Mets Moved to 6:15 p.m. CT

Sep 24th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

2. Milwaukee Harbor District Riverwalk awarded $14.7 million in federal funding

 

Sep 26th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

3. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Joanne Reardon as Senior Director of Finance

Seasoned strategic finance leader and Marquette University graduate joins leadership team of Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering company

Sep 23rd, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

4. Baldwin Successfully Pushes USPS to Pause Postage Pricing Increase

Announcement comes after Baldwin called out USPS leadership for unsustainable price hikes and poor service

Sep 20th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

5. GRAEF Announces New President and Fourth Generation of Leadership

 

Sep 19th, 2024 by GRAEF

6. Upcoming full, directional closure of eastbound I-894 in Milwaukee County

 

Sep 26th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

7. Milwaukee Art Museum Honors Robert Longo at Art:Forward Gala, Raises $1.2 Million

Senior Curator of Contemporary Art Margaret Andera announces the Museum will soon acquire two drawings from the exhibition Robert Longo: The Acceleration of History.

Sep 24th, 2024 by Milwaukee Art Museum

8. Justice Department Sues Wisconsin Townships to Ensure Accessible Voting

Department Secures Agreement with Lawrence, Wisconsin, to Resolve Voting Rights Lawsuit

Sep 20th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

9. Zillman Park grand opening set for Friday, September 27

 

Sep 25th, 2024 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic

10. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee

