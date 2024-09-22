10,500 Attend Harris Rally In Madison

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at her first campaign visit to Madison since her presidential campaign launched in July by shouting out the years she spent living on the west side of Madison when her parents worked at the University of Wisconsin.

“Every time I land, the governor says, ‘Welcome home,’” Harris said.

Wisconsin is one of a handful of swing states expected to decide the outcome of November’s election, and both campaigns have passed through regularly. It was Harris’s fourth campaign visit to the state.

Speaking before a capacity crowd of more than 10,000 at the Alliant Energy convention center, Harris emphasized her economic plans and reproductive rights, and argued that the stakes of the election were higher than ever.

Harris spoke to core supporters in one of the state’s Democratic strongholds. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden captured nearly 76 percent of the vote in Dane County compared to Republican Donald Trump’s 23 percent. Harris will rely on similar margins this year to help ensure victory in the battleground state. Both the 2016 and 2020 presidential races were decided by less than a percentage point.

Harris said she would protect the Affordable Care Act and pledged to invest in home buying and small business development, saying her focus would be on building the middle class.

And she repeatedly emphasized her support for abortion access and pledged to sign a national bill codifying abortion rights into law. She shared the story of Amber Thurman , a Georgia mother who died waiting for care to deal with complications after taking abortion pills.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling her what to do,” Harris said during just under 30 minutes of remarks.

And Harris attacked Trump as “an unserious man,” but warned that his presidency would be a threat to democracy.

“The consequences of putting him back in the White House are extremely serious,” Harris said, criticizing Trump’s economic proposals and promises to overhaul health care.

Harris was introduced by Bill Carroll, president of the Milwaukee-based Teamsters Joint Council 39. He argued that Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were the better choice for organized labor.

His presence was notable because it came days after his local was one of several to endorse the Harris-Walz ticket even as the national Teamsters declined to make an endorsement for the first time in decades. A wave of endorsements by local chapters of the union followed the announcement.

Other speakers on Friday emphasized other Democratic races — including the first general election for the state Legislature under new maps, as well as a closely watched Senate race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, and Republican businessman Eric Hovde.

Though Election Day is Nov. 5, Wisconsin’s first absentee ballots were mailed out this week.

As at several recent Democratic Party events, a small contingent of protesters criticized Harris’s record within the administration of President Joe Biden on handling the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Some protesters stood outside the event with flags and signs, and a few people attempted to interrupt the rally by unfurling banners and chanting. They were removed without incident.

Crowd fills the venue at fourth Wisconsin rally for Harris

An estimated 10,500 people attended Friday’s rally, maxing out capacity in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum venue, according to Harris campaign officials.

Madison physician, 56, attended the rally with her 19-year-old daughter and said she appreciates Harris’s stance on women’s rights, and she is excited to see a female candidate.

“I think we are so behind the times,” she said, pointing out that her native India elected its first female prime minister decades ago. “And so we have a lot of catchup to do.”

Ashley Storck, 26, leads a Wisconsin-based marketing company and has been a staunch supporter of the Democratic ticket, introducing President Joe Biden at an April event in Madison.

She said the Harris-Walz ticket is in touch with younger generations, and argued policies like paid family leave would attract Gen-Z talent to Madison.

Terry McLaren of Madison said she’s been volunteering for Wisconsin Democrats on weekends because she’s nervous about the outcome of the election.

“As a lesbian, I want my legal marriage to stay legal,” McLaren said. “That’s one of my huge worries, is to take a big step backwards in my own civil rights.”

Republicans criticize Biden-Harris record

Speaking to reporters earlier Friday, Wisconsin GOP Chair Brian Schimming argued that Harris was in Madison because it’s “completely safe for her politically.”

He argued Harris wants to dodge questions on her record on inflation, border security and transparency.

“(Harris will) either rewrite the script of her record with Joe Biden or make sure that all of you don’t have an opportunity to find out about it by questioning her directly,” Schimming told reporters.

Listen to the WPR report

In Madison visit, Harris emphasizes abortion access, attacks opponent Trump was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.