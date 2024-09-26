Milwaukee Wins Federal Funds For Largest Ever Riverwalk Expansion

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A newly-announced $14.7 million grant will help fund the longest one-time expansion of the Milwaukee RiverWalk.

The 4,300-foot extension will run south from Harbor View Plaza at the eastern end of E. Greenfield Ave. to S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Initially planned in 2018 as part of Komatsu Mining‘s South Harbor Campus development, it will follow the Inner Harbor and Kinnickinnic River. But, at least initially, it will be built as two disconnected segments.

The city previously dedicated $14.5 million from a tax incremental financing district from the Komatsu deal to pay for the riverwalk. But rising construction costs and added features, including “the node” that will allow users to touch the water, imperiled the project.

The latest grant, awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation using reprogrammed federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, will get the city over the hump. The Department of City Development says construction is expected to begin in 2025 after the project is rebid.

“I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and President Joe Biden for their generous support to bring the Milwaukee Harbor District Harbor View Riverwalk project to life,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement. “Thanks to our many partnerships, this initiative is enhancing our waterways by providing a beautiful space for residents and visitors while simultaneously promoting local economic growth. Thank you for investing in Milwaukee’s future.”

“This award is exciting, particularly as it reaffirms the City’s commitment to connecting the Harbor District to the broader community,” said Common Council President José G. Pérez. “The Riverwalk and our lakefront must never become an amenity for a privileged few, but must be shared with all residents and businesses. This is a great step toward that goal.”

But the project still contains one major logistical issue, DCD confirmed. It will be built as two disconnected segments, with a bisecting Union Pacific rail line interrupting its ability to be used as a continuous trail. “We are not able to make the connection at this time,” said a DCD spokesperson.

Komatsu, which built an office building and factory on opposite sides of the track, spanned the seldom-used rail line with a skywalk. The city once intended to have the riverwalk cross the tracks but has quietly backed off from that proposal and intends to pursue two disconnected segments.

A spokesperson said the city has had contact with the railroad. “A connected Riverwalk is the final goal and we are hopeful one can be made in the future,” said the department.

Despite the lack of connectivity, the extension promises to offer a substantial improvement in access to the water. The northernmost section is to function as an expansion of Harbor View Plaza and will include bathrooms and other amenities.

Described in 2022 as “one of the more complicated slices of land you can deal with,” the riverwalk will also need to wrap around a small industrial parcel next to the railroad tracks. The resulting diversion is to be known as “the backyard” and contain natural features. “The node” will also be located nearby, with a portion of the dockwall removed to create a terraced area where individuals can get close to the water that is otherwise located a dozen feet below.

The southern leg will contain “the inlet,” which will take advantage of a leftover car ferry slip to create an interaction point. A bridge will span the inlet. Fish habitats and other nature-focused improvements, developed in partnership with Harbor District Inc., are planned throughout.

The riverwalk segments are being designed by SmithGroup.

Construction, according to a Thursday press release from DCD, is to take place in two phases. The first phase would include “the Riverwalk path itself, associated landscaping, and seating areas” and be bid for spring 2025 construction. The second phase would include “a deck over the river, a live performance stage, and a building with restrooms” and be constructed in 2026.

Urban Milwaukee reported in June that the city was vying for a grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program. The state was expected to receive a record influx of funding from the “August redistribution cycle” where unspent federal aid from other states is reallocated.

