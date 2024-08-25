The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

By - Aug 25th, 2024 07:00 am

Back in the News: More Covid Crassness By Menards

1. Back in the News: More Covid Crassness By Menards

EPA complaint just the most recent controversy involving company’s handling of pandemic and aftermath.

Aug 19th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

New Japanese Restaurant Serves Comfort Food in Walker’s Point

2. New Japanese Restaurant Serves Comfort Food in Walker’s Point

Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen opened Aug. 13 in former location of The Noble.

Aug 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Massive Sea Creature Emerges at Bradford Beach

3. Massive Sea Creature Emerges at Bradford Beach

Sand sculpture is part of the summer’s final ArtBlaze on the Beach celebration.

Aug 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Restaurant and Lounge Proposed For South Side

4. New Restaurant and Lounge Proposed For South Side

Arcane Lounge Bar and Banquet hopes to open near 51st and Howard.

Aug 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

2 Wisconsin Schools Moving to Net-Zero Energy

5. 2 Wisconsin Schools Moving to Net-Zero Energy

Dane County elementary school has achieved it, Fox Valley school plans to get there.

Aug 18th, 2024 by Courtney Everett

ERIK’s Bike Shop Closing East Side Location

6. ERIK’s Bike Shop Closing East Side Location

Minnesota-based bicycle retailer moving Milwaukee store to Brookfield.

Aug 22nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Tim Walz Surprises Wisconsin Delegation at DNC Kick-Off

7. Tim Walz Surprises Wisconsin Delegation at DNC Kick-Off

Vice presidential candidate’s appearance a sign of Wisconsin’s importance in fall election.

Aug 19th, 2024 by Anya van Wagtendonk

Milwaukee Wins Funding To Repair Two Bridges

8. Milwaukee Wins Funding To Repair Two Bridges

Bridges on north and south sides will be overhauled with help of federal funding.

Aug 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

K-12 Education: Milwaukee’s Students Are Disappearing

9. K-12 Education: Milwaukee’s Students Are Disappearing

Decline impacting MPS, independent charter and even choice schools.

Aug 19th, 2024 by Terry Falk

MKE County: Pension Overpayments Still Happening?

10. MKE County: Pension Overpayments Still Happening?

Retired sheriff’s deputy notified he owes $9,000 for pension overpayments. Crowley’s office says such errors are rarities in recent years.

Aug 21st, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

1. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.  

Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Northwestern Mutual Will Fund More than 50 Milwaukee-Based Schools and Nonprofits Aimed at Improving Student Outcomes

2. Northwestern Mutual Will Fund More than 50 Milwaukee-Based Schools and Nonprofits Aimed at Improving Student Outcomes

The company has invested more than $67 million to advance quality of education in Milwaukee

Aug 19th, 2024 by Northwestern Mutual

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO

3. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO

 

Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Forage Kitchen Coming to Milwaukee Public Market

4. Forage Kitchen Coming to Milwaukee Public Market

 

Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market

Quadruple shooting leaves man dead, family grieving

5. Quadruple shooting leaves man dead, family grieving

Statement of Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II August 23, 2024

Aug 23rd, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

Large Development Land Transaction in New Berlin

6. Large Development Land Transaction in New Berlin

34 Acres sold, facilitated by The Barry Company

Aug 23rd, 2024 by The Barry Company

Alverno College Receives Transformational $10 Million Gift

7. Alverno College Receives Transformational $10 Million Gift

 

Aug 20th, 2024 by Alverno College

BAYSHORE Announces the addition of Midwest-Based Mallards Restaurant

8. BAYSHORE Announces the addition of Midwest-Based Mallards Restaurant

Cajun, seafood and American fare with Southern hospitality coming to the North Shore

Aug 22nd, 2024 by Bayshore

Groundbreaking Ceremony Announced for Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park

9. Groundbreaking Ceremony Announced for Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park

Project leaders, public officials and sponsors to gather for first dig on Sept. 5

Aug 22nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Gov. Evers Announces WisDOT Secretary Thompson Leaving Evers Administration

10. Gov. Evers Announces WisDOT Secretary Thompson Leaving Evers Administration

Governor announces Kristina Boardman to become first woman to serve as WisDOT secretary

Aug 16th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

