The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Back in the News: More Covid Crassness By Menards
EPA complaint just the most recent controversy involving company’s handling of pandemic and aftermath.
Aug 19th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
2. New Japanese Restaurant Serves Comfort Food in Walker’s Point
Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen opened Aug. 13 in former location of The Noble.
Aug 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Massive Sea Creature Emerges at Bradford Beach
Sand sculpture is part of the summer’s final ArtBlaze on the Beach celebration.
Aug 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. New Restaurant and Lounge Proposed For South Side
Arcane Lounge Bar and Banquet hopes to open near 51st and Howard.
Aug 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. 2 Wisconsin Schools Moving to Net-Zero Energy
Dane County elementary school has achieved it, Fox Valley school plans to get there.
Aug 18th, 2024 by Courtney Everett
6. ERIK’s Bike Shop Closing East Side Location
Minnesota-based bicycle retailer moving Milwaukee store to Brookfield.
Aug 22nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
7. Tim Walz Surprises Wisconsin Delegation at DNC Kick-Off
Vice presidential candidate’s appearance a sign of Wisconsin’s importance in fall election.
Aug 19th, 2024 by Anya van Wagtendonk
8. Milwaukee Wins Funding To Repair Two Bridges
Bridges on north and south sides will be overhauled with help of federal funding.
Aug 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. K-12 Education: Milwaukee’s Students Are Disappearing
Decline impacting MPS, independent charter and even choice schools.
Aug 19th, 2024 by Terry Falk
10. MKE County: Pension Overpayments Still Happening?
Retired sheriff’s deputy notified he owes $9,000 for pension overpayments. Crowley’s office says such errors are rarities in recent years.
Aug 21st, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway
The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
2. Northwestern Mutual Will Fund More than 50 Milwaukee-Based Schools and Nonprofits Aimed at Improving Student Outcomes
The company has invested more than $67 million to advance quality of education in Milwaukee
Aug 19th, 2024 by Northwestern Mutual
3. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Announces New COO
Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
4. Forage Kitchen Coming to Milwaukee Public Market
Aug 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market
5. Quadruple shooting leaves man dead, family grieving
Statement of Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II August 23, 2024
Aug 23rd, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II
6. Large Development Land Transaction in New Berlin
34 Acres sold, facilitated by The Barry Company
Aug 23rd, 2024 by The Barry Company
7. Alverno College Receives Transformational $10 Million Gift
Aug 20th, 2024 by Alverno College
8. BAYSHORE Announces the addition of Midwest-Based Mallards Restaurant
Cajun, seafood and American fare with Southern hospitality coming to the North Shore
Aug 22nd, 2024 by Bayshore
9. Groundbreaking Ceremony Announced for Downtown Milwaukee Dog Park
Project leaders, public officials and sponsors to gather for first dig on Sept. 5
Aug 22nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
10. Gov. Evers Announces WisDOT Secretary Thompson Leaving Evers Administration
Governor announces Kristina Boardman to become first woman to serve as WisDOT secretary
Aug 16th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers