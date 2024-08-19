New Japanese Restaurant Serves Comfort Food in Walker’s Point

Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen opened Aug. 13 in former location of The Noble.

Japanese cuisine is widely known for its meticulous sushi preparations, umami-rich ramen and ultra-crispy tempura. And while Milwaukee offers plenty of these traditional dishes, known as washoku, the city has fewer options when it comes to yoshoku — Japanese comfort food with Western influences.

A new restaurant, Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen, is stepping in to change that.

With an extensive menu of street food, snacks, curries and katsu, along with an anime-inspired dining room, owners Janet and Marc Boettner have curated a restaurant experience that evokes the warmth and familiarity of home cooking — no matter one’s cultural background.

Cute Robot, 704 S. 2nd St., welcomed its first customers on Aug. 13, filling the space formerly occupied by The Noble. The previous restaurant, known for its ever-changing menu and industry brunches, closed last summer.

Where The Noble once displayed an under-bar bookshelf, vintage photos and knotted burgundy valances, Cute Robot takes a more modern approach.

The Japanese restaurant is outfitted with neon signage, framed photos of anime characters and a collage featuring popular manga titles. Pieces of memorabilia, including paper fans, statues and dolls, are assembled on shelves throughout the dining room.

A staircase, which runs parallel to a mural of Godzilla in full fight mode, leads to an upper-level dining room and bar area. The second-floor space includes a handful of two-top tables and bar seating, as well as tatami-style dining at low tables with floor cushions.

The restaurant’s decor combines the old and the new, blending traditional styles with cultural crossover. Its menu is much the same.

Drawing inspiration from Janet’s childhood, Cute Robot zeroes in on a specific genre of Japanese cuisine, yoshoku, which emphasizes comfort while leaning into Western influence.

That includes items like omelette rice — or omurice — a soft-cooked omelette served over tomato-flavored rice. Katsu — crispy, breaded meats served with rice and cabbage slaw, and Japanese-style curries are also major players on the menu.

The latter is sweet — not spicy — and tends to be richer than its South Asian counterpart.

Shareable starters include Japanese street fries drizzled with kewpie mayo and a heap of bonito flakes; salty edamame; gyoza:karaage; and Nagoya-style chicken wings.

The menu delves further into fusion territory with creative burgers such as the Godzilla, featuring two smash patties with spicy sprout and arugula mix, tomato, sharp cheddar, grilled shiitake mushrooms, wasabi mayo and chili mayo. A meatless option, the Muthra burger, is dusted with curry powder and doused in vegan curry sauce.

Soups, salads and a variety of Japanese sandos (sandwiches) are also available.

To drink, Cute Robot offers a list of imported beers and spirits, as well as Japanese-inspired cocktails and non-alcoholic options including Ramune, Yakult and Calpico.

Janet said she appreciates her guests’ understanding as the restaurant continues to find its footing — especially given its early popularity.

The end of last week, she said, was the restaurant’s busiest service so far.

“We are working very hard to get everything available on the menu this week and appreciate everyone’s patience,” she said via email. “We would also like to thank everyone who came in on our very quiet opening week to support us!”

Cute Robot is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant has a lunch menu, which it plans to offer on a regular basis in the near future.

Photos

