The Noble Quietly Closes

The quirky Walker's Point restaurant has served its last meal.

After a 12-year run in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, The Noble has closed its doors. The quirky restaurant, 704 S. 2nd St., had its final service on Aug. 7 — according to sources familiar with the business — but the circumstances surrounding the decision remain unclear.

That’s on-brand for The Noble; the eatery has never shied away from a good guessing game. Each day, customers try their luck against the no-reservation policy, arriving with empty stomachs and plenty of patience — if necessary — to wait out a coveted spot in the dining room.

And it’s well worth it for the food, an eclectic, ever-changing lineup of dishes announced daily via social media. On any given day, patrons could expect to devour a plate of truffle cream branzino, bacon chevre pork chops or a walnut mole stuffed pepper.

Brunch was also a staple at The Noble, which served both sweet and savory offerings such as maple blueberry french toast, cherry berry pancakes and omelets stuffed with seasonal vegetables, herbs, meat and cheese.

The restaurant was also known for its creative daily drinks. In fact, the beverage list on The Noble’s final menu, posted Aug. 7, was the first — and only — public hint at the restaurant’s impending closure.

Do-nut Forget Me Coffee, We Are So Sad To Go-Gurt Mimosa and The Last Lunch-Able Bloody were all listed at the bottom of the otherwise typical menu, which also included vanilla blueberry pancakes, asparagus boursin omelet, brunch-zagna, strawberry merlot chop, dijon demi pork shank and New York pork belly.

A number of curious patrons took to social media to discuss the drinks, with several commenters confirming the closure.

A Wednesday evening trip to the address revealed a dark dining room and locked door; however, the business has not confirmed nor denied speculations. Co-owner David Kressin did not respond to a request for comment. He operated the restaurant with his fiancée April Woelfel.

