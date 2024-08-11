The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension
Gordo’s Bubble Waffles will remain closed through Aug. 13.
Aug 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. New Owners to Take Over Glorioso’s
Illinois-based ownership group to purchase iconic Italian market, pledges to ‘keep everything the same.’
Aug 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. MKE County: What Will Be Done With Existing Public Museum Building?
Milwaukee County seeking consultant to help sell property.
Aug 7th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
4. ‘Mini Roundabouts’ Planned for Holton, 51st Streets
Traffic lights would be replaced by small roundabouts aimed at reducing speeding.
Aug 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Enerpac Move Downtown Includes Controversial, Large Riverfront Balcony
But preservation advocates have concerns about where the deck is being installed.
Aug 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. New Owners Take Over Coach’s Pub on South Side
Married couple took over the southside sports bar in early August, with plans to continue ‘business as usual.’
Aug 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Allie Boy’s Opens on East Side
The bagelry and cafe opened its doors next to Good City Brewing in early August.
Aug 8th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. MKE County: Hampshire Street Oak Leaf Trail Ramp Might Finally Be Built
Long awaited project is well positioned heading into 2025 budget. But will it survive?
Aug 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
9. New Retail Building Planned For Midtown Center
Standalone Foot Locker store would be constructed on vacant lot, boost shopping complex.
Aug 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. New Lounge, Event Venue Hosts Grand Opening in Walker’s Point
Station 1846 serves coffee, cocktails and small bites, with space for casual hangouts, coworking and events.
Aug 2nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
2. Authentic Food, Groovy Music and Family Fun at Festa Italiana July 19-21
Join the Italian party on Milwaukee’s lakefront featuring authentic foods, exciting new beverages and wines, culture, entertainment and the loudest Italian fireworks on Saturday and Sunday nights!
Jul 15th, 2019 by Festa Italiana
4. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway
The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. County Executive David Crowley Announces $67 Million Eliminated in Birth Costs to Support Fathers
Research conducted by the UW-Madison Institute for Research on Poverty supports ending birth cost recovery
Aug 7th, 2024 by County Executive David Crowley
8. Derrick Van Orden’s Weird Weekend
Aug 5th, 2024 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
10. Youth crime is reaching a tipping point
Statement of Common Council President José G. Pérez August 8, 2024
Aug 8th, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez