Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 11th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension

1. City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension

Gordo’s Bubble Waffles will remain closed through Aug. 13.

Aug 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Owners to Take Over Glorioso’s

2. New Owners to Take Over Glorioso’s

Illinois-based ownership group to purchase iconic Italian market, pledges to ‘keep everything the same.’

Aug 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: What Will Be Done With Existing Public Museum Building?

3. MKE County: What Will Be Done With Existing Public Museum Building?

Milwaukee County seeking consultant to help sell property.

Aug 7th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

‘Mini Roundabouts’ Planned for Holton, 51st Streets

4. ‘Mini Roundabouts’ Planned for Holton, 51st Streets

Traffic lights would be replaced by small roundabouts aimed at reducing speeding.

Aug 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Enerpac Move Downtown Includes Controversial, Large Riverfront Balcony

5. Enerpac Move Downtown Includes Controversial, Large Riverfront Balcony

But preservation advocates have concerns about where the deck is being installed.

Aug 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Owners Take Over Coach’s Pub on South Side

6. New Owners Take Over Coach’s Pub on South Side

Married couple took over the southside sports bar in early August, with plans to continue ‘business as usual.’

Aug 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Allie Boy’s Opens on East Side

7. Allie Boy’s Opens on East Side

The bagelry and cafe opened its doors next to Good City Brewing in early August.

Aug 8th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Hampshire Street Oak Leaf Trail Ramp Might Finally Be Built

8. MKE County: Hampshire Street Oak Leaf Trail Ramp Might Finally Be Built

Long awaited project is well positioned heading into 2025 budget. But will it survive?

Aug 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

New Retail Building Planned For Midtown Center

9. New Retail Building Planned For Midtown Center

Standalone Foot Locker store would be constructed on vacant lot, boost shopping complex.

Aug 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Lounge, Event Venue Hosts Grand Opening in Walker’s Point

10. New Lounge, Event Venue Hosts Grand Opening in Walker’s Point

Station 1846 serves coffee, cocktails and small bites, with space for casual hangouts, coworking and events.

Aug 2nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to a Fatal Hit and Run

1. Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to a Fatal Hit and Run

 

Aug 6th, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department

Authentic Food, Groovy Music and Family Fun at Festa Italiana July 19-21

2. Authentic Food, Groovy Music and Family Fun at Festa Italiana July 19-21

Join the Italian party on Milwaukee’s lakefront featuring authentic foods, exciting new beverages and wines, culture, entertainment and the loudest Italian fireworks on Saturday and Sunday nights!

Jul 15th, 2019 by Festa Italiana

Infielders Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang Design Exclusive Brewers Air Force 1 for Season Seat Members

3. Infielders Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang Design Exclusive Brewers Air Force 1 for Season Seat Members

 

Aug 5th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

4. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.  

Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Jack Hackett ’13 Named Associate Head Cross Country Coach / Assistant Track and Field Coach

5. Jack Hackett ’13 Named Associate Head Cross Country Coach / Assistant Track and Field Coach

 

Jul 29th, 2024 by Marquette Athletics

Award for Women Leader Alumna Presented by PEARLS for Teen Girls

6. Award for Women Leader Alumna Presented by PEARLS for Teen Girls

 

Mar 6th, 2024 by PEARLS for Teen Girls

County Executive David Crowley Announces $67 Million Eliminated in Birth Costs to Support Fathers

7. County Executive David Crowley Announces $67 Million Eliminated in Birth Costs to Support Fathers

Research conducted by the UW-Madison Institute for Research on Poverty supports ending birth cost recovery

Aug 7th, 2024 by County Executive David Crowley

Derrick Van Orden’s Weird Weekend

8. Derrick Van Orden’s Weird Weekend

 

Aug 5th, 2024 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

MWF to Celebrate Juneteenth – Announces Dates for Summerfest 2025

9. MWF to Celebrate Juneteenth – Announces Dates for Summerfest 2025

 

Aug 7th, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Youth crime is reaching a tipping point

10. Youth crime is reaching a tipping point

Statement of Common Council President José G. Pérez August 8, 2024

Aug 8th, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez

Categories: Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us