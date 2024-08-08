New Retail Building Planned For Midtown Center

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Midtown Center shopping complex would see a multi-million addition constructed under a plan from new owner Laureate Capital.

A proposal filed with the city calls for a 15,000-square-foot, stand-alone store to be constructed for shoe and clothing retailer Foot Locker.

The retailer currently leases space in the complex in a multi-tenant building.

The building would be constructed on the southern portion of the complex, on a currently vacant portion of the parcel addressed as 4100-4190 N. 56th St. A U.S. Bank branch, part of a separate parcel, is located south of the proposed store.

The proposal is pending before the City Plan Commission. The normally advisory commission has final say on the matter because it is located within the Midtown Center Development Incentive Zone (DIZ). The DIZ includes predefined standards on landscaping, uses and other design features and exists to reduce the layers of public review.

The commission, with the support of area Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. and the Department of City Development, flexed its muscle in September to reject a self-storage facility in the complex. That portion of the complex is not owned by Laureate.

The commission is scheduled to reveal the Foot Locker plan at its Aug. 19 meeting.

ACS Architectural Construction Services, Inc. is designing the building.

In May 2023, Laureate paid $22.1 million for 26.2 acres of land and 241,283 square feet of space. A Pick ‘n Save grocery store and Planet Fitness gym are the anchor tenants in the shopping center. An auction listing said approximately 50,000 square feet of space was vacant at the time of the sale.

The shopping center is bordered by W. Capitol Drive, W. Fond du Lac Avenue and N. 60th Street. Several other investors own outlot or former big box store properties on the edge of the complex.

The shopping center is a redevelopment of the former Capitol Court mall. Originally constructed as an outdoor shopping center in the 1950s, it was enclosed in the 1970s and then largely demolished at the turn of the century. In 2002, the latest iteration opened as an open-air shopping center.

Related Legislation: File 240534