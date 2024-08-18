Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 18th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee Will Host ‘Super Bowl’ of Meetings… in 2034

1. Milwaukee Will Host ‘Super Bowl’ of Meetings… in 2034

Despite decade wait, Visit Milwaukee says hosting ASAE convention is a touchdown.

Aug 15th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension

2. City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension

Gordo’s Bubble Waffles will remain closed through Aug. 13.

Aug 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

East Side’s Merge Has Closed

3. East Side’s Merge Has Closed

The Korean gastropub, specializing in chicken wings and soju, shut down in late July.

Aug 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Rep. Clancy Wins Reelection Despite Democratic Opposition

4. Rep. Clancy Wins Reelection Despite Democratic Opposition

Incumbent Socialist Democratic legislator defeats challenger Jarrod Anderson.

Aug 13th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

City Hall: Milwaukee’s New Tool To Fight Reckless Driving? Public Art

5. City Hall: Milwaukee’s New Tool To Fight Reckless Driving? Public Art

Rolling sculpture aims to provoke, encourage people to drive safer.

Aug 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Microsoft Buys Yet More Land in Racine County

6. Microsoft Buys Yet More Land in Racine County

Now has 1,270-acre campus in area where Foxconn failed to build massive development.

Aug 14th, 2024 by Joe Schulz

New Restaurant For Vliet Street

7. New Restaurant For Vliet Street

Catering business plans brick-and-mortar restaurant at former Triciclo Peru location.

Aug 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Vote Tuesday: Meet the Candidates for County Office

8. Vote Tuesday: Meet the Candidates for County Office

Cullen vs Chisholm for treasurer showdown is winner-take-all.

Aug 9th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

UWM Faculty Reject Plan to Cut 35 Tenured Profs

9. UWM Faculty Reject Plan to Cut 35 Tenured Profs

Chancellor Mone’s plan must be approved by UW Board of Regents.

Aug 11th, 2024 by Erik Gunn

Northside Home Built With Radically New Housing Model

10. Northside Home Built With Radically New Housing Model

Local company LUSH makes affordable homes using environmentally-friendly methods.

Aug 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Irish Fest Welcomes All with Special Gate Promotions

1. Milwaukee Irish Fest Welcomes All with Special Gate Promotions

Free and/or discounted entry at all gates celebrates veterans, students, families, and more

Aug 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Irish Fest

Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

2. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.  

Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Katrina Blossom Morrison Reacts to Decorah Gordon Ending Her Campaign:

3. Katrina Blossom Morrison Reacts to Decorah Gordon Ending Her Campaign:

 

Aug 10th, 2024 by Katrina Blossom Morrison

HOME 2024 Community, Culture & Citizenship Celebration this Saturday at Lynden

4. HOME 2024 Community, Culture & Citizenship Celebration this Saturday at Lynden

Collaboration between Lynden Sculpture Garden and Community Center for Immigrants Includes Naturalization Ceremony

Aug 12th, 2024 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

UMOS Names New President/CEO

5. UMOS Names New President/CEO

 

Aug 14th, 2024 by UMOS

Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Wisconsinites Rejecting Two Constitutional Amendments Backed by GOP Lawmakers

6. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Wisconsinites Rejecting Two Constitutional Amendments Backed by GOP Lawmakers

 

Aug 13th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

T-Shirt Giveaway to Honor Robin Yount Rookie Season Set for Sunday, Aug. 18

7. T-Shirt Giveaway to Honor Robin Yount Rookie Season Set for Sunday, Aug. 18

Brewers Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Hall of Famer Robin Yount’s Rookie Debut

Jul 10th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Celebrate Greendale’s First Bike Lane with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Community Bike Ride This Saturday

8. Celebrate Greendale’s First Bike Lane with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Community Bike Ride This Saturday

 

Aug 15th, 2024 by Sup. Kathleen Vincent

Serenity Inns Opens New Addiction Treatment Center in Milwaukee

9. Serenity Inns Opens New Addiction Treatment Center in Milwaukee

New Facility Helps Alleviate Milwaukee’s Critical Need for Treatment Services by Serving 56 Men Seeking Recovery from Substance Use Disorder Each Year

Aug 14th, 2024 by Serenity Inns

2024: A Record-breaking Year for Wisconsin State Fair

10. 2024: A Record-breaking Year for Wisconsin State Fair

 

Aug 12th, 2024 by Wisconsin State Fair Park

Categories: Most Popular, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us