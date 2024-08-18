The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Will Host ‘Super Bowl’ of Meetings… in 2034
Despite decade wait, Visit Milwaukee says hosting ASAE convention is a touchdown.
Aug 15th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension
Gordo’s Bubble Waffles will remain closed through Aug. 13.
Aug 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. East Side’s Merge Has Closed
The Korean gastropub, specializing in chicken wings and soju, shut down in late July.
Aug 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Rep. Clancy Wins Reelection Despite Democratic Opposition
Incumbent Socialist Democratic legislator defeats challenger Jarrod Anderson.
Aug 13th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
5. City Hall: Milwaukee’s New Tool To Fight Reckless Driving? Public Art
Rolling sculpture aims to provoke, encourage people to drive safer.
Aug 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Microsoft Buys Yet More Land in Racine County
Now has 1,270-acre campus in area where Foxconn failed to build massive development.
Aug 14th, 2024 by Joe Schulz
7. New Restaurant For Vliet Street
Catering business plans brick-and-mortar restaurant at former Triciclo Peru location.
Aug 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. Vote Tuesday: Meet the Candidates for County Office
Cullen vs Chisholm for treasurer showdown is winner-take-all.
Aug 9th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
9. UWM Faculty Reject Plan to Cut 35 Tenured Profs
Chancellor Mone’s plan must be approved by UW Board of Regents.
Aug 11th, 2024 by Erik Gunn
10. Northside Home Built With Radically New Housing Model
Local company LUSH makes affordable homes using environmentally-friendly methods.
Aug 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Irish Fest Welcomes All with Special Gate Promotions
Free and/or discounted entry at all gates celebrates veterans, students, families, and more
Aug 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Irish Fest
2. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway
The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. HOME 2024 Community, Culture & Citizenship Celebration this Saturday at Lynden
Collaboration between Lynden Sculpture Garden and Community Center for Immigrants Includes Naturalization Ceremony
Aug 12th, 2024 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
5. UMOS Names New President/CEO
Aug 14th, 2024 by UMOS
7. T-Shirt Giveaway to Honor Robin Yount Rookie Season Set for Sunday, Aug. 18
Brewers Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Hall of Famer Robin Yount’s Rookie Debut
Jul 10th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
9. Serenity Inns Opens New Addiction Treatment Center in Milwaukee
New Facility Helps Alleviate Milwaukee’s Critical Need for Treatment Services by Serving 56 Men Seeking Recovery from Substance Use Disorder Each Year
Aug 14th, 2024 by Serenity Inns
10. 2024: A Record-breaking Year for Wisconsin State Fair
Aug 12th, 2024 by Wisconsin State Fair Park
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 11th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 4th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 28th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee