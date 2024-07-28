The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. New Development Boasts Tallest Building in Wisconsin
City unveils $700 million redevelopment proposal for Marcus Center parking strucuture.
Jul 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Hamburger Mary’s to Close, Relocate
After eight years in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, the restaurant is poised for change.
Jul 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Back in the News: Grothman Keeps Causing Outrage
GOP congressman’s latest: says Democrats support Kamala Harris due to ‘her ethnicity.’
Jul 22nd, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
4. MKE County: Low Sales Tax Collections Spell Trouble for County
Low sales tax collections could drive county budget deficit into double digits by end of year.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. Giant Inflatable Art Installation Debuts Downtown
Starting July 23, ‘Elysian Arcs’ will be on display for just one week at the Marcus Center.
Jul 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. K-12 Education: The School Finance Fixer Comes to MPS
Todd Gray has solved financial messes at other school districts. Can he clean up MPS?
Jul 23rd, 2024 by Terry Falk
7. Tallest Building in Wisconsin Proposal Could Be Downsized, Stalled
Alderman Robert Bauman wants a market study conducted for each bid the city received.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE Listing: Fully-Updated Third Ward Condo
One-bedroom Marine Terminal condo with multi-level layout, balcony.
Jul 23rd, 2024 by Chris Corley
9. Milwaukee Art Museum’s Revenue, Staff in Decline
June report says memberships, admissions, school trips all down since the pandemic.
Jul 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
10. Pat’s Rib Place to Exit Public Market
Barbecue business will focus on expanding its line of retail sauces. A new vendor will take its place.
Jul 24th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Downtown to host “Wrap Party” featuring giveaways and limited open tabs at local restaurants
Giveaways will be “unwrapped” all week as a thank you to the Downtown workforce and residents for welcoming tens of thousands of visitors to Milwaukee this month
Jul 19th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
2. A Loss to the Danceworks Community
Jul 23rd, 2024 by Danceworks Inc.
3. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway
The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. Milwaukee Anti-war Committee to Protest Air and Water Show
Jul 24th, 2024 by Milwaukee Anti-War Committee
8. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore
9. Gov. Evers Grants 153 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1,264
Jul 26th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Molson Coors, Pabst Theater Group and Milwaukee County Parks Announce Vivarium in the Park Concert Series
The FREE Concert Series Starts on July 31 at The Vine Humboldt Beer Garden
Jul 23rd, 2024 by Pabst Theater Group