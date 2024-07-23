MKE Listing

Fully-Updated Third Ward Condo

One-bedroom Marine Terminal condo with multi-level layout, balcony.

Jul 23rd, 2024 06:07 pm
Now available in Milwaukee’s Third Ward is this completely updated unit at Marine Terminal. Open floor plan boasts gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, new high-end stainless appliances, gorgeous tiled backsplash, custom cabinets and two-tier breakfast bar. Living room with GFP, floor-to-ceiling windows and door to private balcony with spectacular river views & sunsets. Stairwell leads to lofted bedroom and primary bathroom with dual vanities, separate tub and walk-in shower. Extra lofted space is perfect for an office/den. All new faucet and electrical fixtures throughout. Built-in Sonos Compatible sound system. New HVAC inside and on roof. 1 Indoor parking space. In-Unit Laundry. Leave the car home and walk to all things the Third Ward has to offer; the riverwalk, boutiques, dining and entertainment. This is a must see!

The Breakdown

  • Address: 311 E. Erie St. #416
  • Size: 1,339 square feet
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Total Rooms: 6
  • Year Built: 2006
  • Parking: 1 indoor parking spot
  • Price: $639,900
  • Condo fee: $413
  • Taxes: $10,387.52
  • MLS#: 1883457

Photos

