The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. See What Boulevard Replacing I-794 in Downtown Would Look Like
Rethink I-794 launches augmented reality experience to picture impact of conversion.
Jul 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. MKE County: South Shore Beach Reconstruction Scheduled for Fall
Bay View will likely have a new beach with cleaner water by next summer.
Jul 30th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
3. Golf Complex Proposed For Wauwatosa
Local bar-restaurant owner seeks to turn former landfill into all-weather driving range, but city pursuing a different project.
Jul 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Data Wonk: Did Trump Oversee The Best Economy in History?
The data for Wisconsin and nation offers a less euphoric conclusion.
Jul 31st, 2024 by Bruce Thompson
5. Council Kills Streetcar’s ‘Festivals Line’
Improved access to lakefront came with delay for other riders.
Jul 31st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Hovde Blasted for ‘Bigoted’ Comments on Black Men
GOP US Senate candidate says Black men have lived on ‘handouts’ and ‘welfare checks.’
Aug 1st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
7. Transportation: MCTS Announces Route Changes for Fall 2024
Changes reflect the start of the school year and the end of a major city road project.
Jul 29th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Murphy’s Law: County Treasurer Lied About Political Mailer?
More questions about how Dave Cullen charged taxpayers for campaign-oriented literature.
Jul 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
9. MKE County: Brewers Ballpark Subsidy Stings County Budget
The county’s contribution to the American Family Field deal is making its budget deficit worse in 2024.
Jul 28th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
10. MKE County: Low Sales Tax Collections Spell Trouble for County
Low sales tax collections could drive county budget deficit into double digits by end of year.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Harley celebration is an increasingly rough ride
Statement of Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff
Jul 31st, 2024 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff
2. Our voices will NOT be silenced this time – Lessons from MKE’s “GROWTH” of the past
Statement from Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II
Jul 29th, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II
3. Milwaukee is ahead of the curve when it comes to residential zoning
Statement from Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II
Jul 30th, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II
4. Gov. Evers Grants 153 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1,264
Jul 26th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. DWD Awards Eight School Districts Equipment Grants
More than $206,000 in regional funding to benefit 2,000 students in Southeast Wisconsin
Jul 26th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
8. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway
The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. Bronzeville Week 2024 features new events, returning favorites
Full schedule includes variety of family-friendly events highlighting wellness, arts, local businesses and more
Jul 30th, 2024 by Ald. Milele Coggs