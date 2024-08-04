Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Aug 4th, 2024 07:00 am

See What Boulevard Replacing I-794 in Downtown Would Look Like

1. See What Boulevard Replacing I-794 in Downtown Would Look Like

Rethink I-794 launches augmented reality experience to picture impact of conversion.

Jul 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: South Shore Beach Reconstruction Scheduled for Fall

2. MKE County: South Shore Beach Reconstruction Scheduled for Fall

Bay View will likely have a new beach with cleaner water by next summer.

Jul 30th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Golf Complex Proposed For Wauwatosa

3. Golf Complex Proposed For Wauwatosa

Local bar-restaurant owner seeks to turn former landfill into all-weather driving range, but city pursuing a different project.

Jul 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Data Wonk: Did Trump Oversee The Best Economy in History?

4. Data Wonk: Did Trump Oversee The Best Economy in History?

The data for Wisconsin and nation offers a less euphoric conclusion.

Jul 31st, 2024 by Bruce Thompson

Council Kills Streetcar’s ‘Festivals Line’

5. Council Kills Streetcar’s ‘Festivals Line’

Improved access to lakefront came with delay for other riders.

Jul 31st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Hovde Blasted for ‘Bigoted’ Comments on Black Men

6. Murphy’s Law: Hovde Blasted for ‘Bigoted’ Comments on Black Men

GOP US Senate candidate says Black men have lived on ‘handouts’ and ‘welfare checks.’

Aug 1st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: MCTS Announces Route Changes for Fall 2024

7. Transportation: MCTS Announces Route Changes for Fall 2024

Changes reflect the start of the school year and the end of a major city road project.

Jul 29th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: County Treasurer Lied About Political Mailer?

8. Murphy’s Law: County Treasurer Lied About Political Mailer?

More questions about how Dave Cullen charged taxpayers for campaign-oriented literature.

Jul 30th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Brewers Ballpark Subsidy Stings County Budget

9. MKE County: Brewers Ballpark Subsidy Stings County Budget

The county’s contribution to the American Family Field deal is making its budget deficit worse in 2024.

Jul 28th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Low Sales Tax Collections Spell Trouble for County

10. MKE County: Low Sales Tax Collections Spell Trouble for County

Low sales tax collections could drive county budget deficit into double digits by end of year.

Jul 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Harley celebration is an increasingly rough ride

1. Harley celebration is an increasingly rough ride

Statement of Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff

Jul 31st, 2024 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Our voices will NOT be silenced this time – Lessons from MKE’s “GROWTH” of the past

2. Our voices will NOT be silenced this time – Lessons from MKE’s “GROWTH” of the past

Statement from Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Jul 29th, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

Milwaukee is ahead of the curve when it comes to residential zoning

3. Milwaukee is ahead of the curve when it comes to residential zoning

Statement from Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Jul 30th, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

Gov. Evers Grants 153 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1,264

4. Gov. Evers Grants 153 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1,264

 

Jul 26th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Open Letter to Mayor Johnson – Why Are You Protecting Willie Hines?

5. Open Letter to Mayor Johnson – Why Are You Protecting Willie Hines?

 

Aug 1st, 2024 by Common Ground Southeastern Wisconsin

DWD Awards Eight School Districts Equipment Grants

6. DWD Awards Eight School Districts Equipment Grants

More than $206,000 in regional funding to benefit 2,000 students in Southeast Wisconsin

Jul 26th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Senator Baldwin Introduces Bill to Rein in Private Equity in Health Care

7. Senator Baldwin Introduces Bill to Rein in Private Equity in Health Care

 

Jul 26th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

8. Brewers Announce Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway

The First 30,000 Ticketed Fans Will Receive the Rookie’s Bobblehead on Sunday, Sept. 8.  

Jul 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Wisconsin law enforcement agencies join together to stop speeding with special enforcement Wednesday

9. Wisconsin law enforcement agencies join together to stop speeding with special enforcement Wednesday

 

Jul 30th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Bronzeville Week 2024 features new events, returning favorites

10. Bronzeville Week 2024 features new events, returning favorites

Full schedule includes variety of family-friendly events highlighting wellness, arts, local businesses and more

Jul 30th, 2024 by Ald. Milele Coggs

