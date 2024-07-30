Bay View will likely have a new beach with cleaner water by next summer.

South Shore Beach will likely be reconstructed in time for Summer 2025.

Milwaukee County Parks, and other institutional partners, have been working on a solution to the chronic water quality problems at South Shore Beach for nearly two decades. The redevelopment project should improve the immediate water quality and provide a cleaner, more pleasant beach and swimming area.

The project was greatly boosted in late 2023 when the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) awarded the county an $8 million grant, using funding from the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Milwaukee County Parks is planning to put the project out before the end of the summer, according to a project update posted Monday. Construction could begin as soon as October this year and be finished by the spring of 2025.

South Shore Beach is approximately 1.7 acres. It’s located just south of the public boat launch and the South Shore marina. The breakwater protecting the marina and the park from the lake’s powerful waves is also contributing to poor water quality at South Shore Beach.

It is regularly among the worst beaches in the nation for pollution and is frequently closed for E. Coli — 27 times in 2022, according to parks. The beach faces near-constant sources of pollution from bird droppings, sewer overflows and stormwater runoff. Its current location also offers poor water circulation, worsening the pollution. In 2015, 65% of water samples taken at the beach contained E. coli.

The plan, identified in 2019 following public input, is to move the sandy beach 500 feet south where there is an existing rocky beach. The sandy area will be planted with natural prairie grasses and converted to a natural area with a sand dune and bioretention to capture and clean stormwater.

The new location sits nearer to the opening of the breakwater, which will offer better water circulation compared to the current beach location, according to SmithGroup, which designed the project for parks. It will also be constructed with a steeper grade and larger grain sand to improve drainage and limit bacterial growth.

UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Science and its McLellan Lab have been integral partners for the county on the South Shore project, conducting frequent testing and analysis of the water conditions. The lab has found that the new location for the beach will have better water circulation and lower bacterial contamination.

Once construction gets underway, visitors to South Shore Park may notice the trail running along the beach is temporarily closed and that some trees are removed, according to parks.

“For everyone’s safety, please stay on designated trails, follow posted guidance on detours and exclusions, and do not approach crews,” the department said. “We know these alterations can be frustrating, but we ask for your patience during this time while we build something truly special for Milwaukee County.”