Program will help relieve child support debt and help those with warrants avoid jail time.

Milwaukee County’s Child Support Services Division is taking a new approach to resolving challenging child support cases.

The division launched a new program Thursday designed to help child support payers resolve back payments and avoid jail time.

The new program is called Back on Track. It offers a matching payment incentive that will reduce child support debt owed to the state by $2 for every $1 in arrears that is paid to the other parent. The matching program is only eligible for those with debt predating 1996.

Another aspect of the program helps child support payers understand their cases, modifications to court orders, old warrants and even assists with job searches.

“At the beginning of this year, Child Support Services integrated with [the Department of Health and Human Services] DHHS to align our efforts in supporting children and families in our community,” DHHS Executive Director Shakita LaGrant-McClain said in a statement. “I’m pleased we are finding innovative ways to help parents resolve their child support issues. Together, we will create healthy communities.”

The program is designed to support and educate those falling behind on child support payments, rather than simply punish them. Anyone who becomes involved will have a case manager evaluate their case and educate them on what is required of them. They may even be referred to the Milwaukee Justice Center to help them navigate the legal aspects of court orders and stipulations. The program also aims to keep child support payers out of jail, by working with the courts to clear old warrants, according to DHHS.

“I want everyone to know, we are here to help. Whether you’re dealing with an order modification, arrears repayment, or just need some clarity on your child support case, our team is just a phone call away,” said Artis Landon, Child Support Services administrator in a statement. “We have the resources to modify your order, clear any old warrants, assist with an employment search, and help you fully understand the details of your case.”

This is the latest move by the county to stop penalizing parents for falling behind on costs related to their children. The Milwaukee County Board approved an amendment to the 2024 budget, submitted by Sup. Caroline Gómez-Tom, ending the practice of going after fathers to recover the costs of childbirth, which had a racially disparate impact on Black fathers.

When a mother and father are not married, and the mother uses Medicaid, child support agencies can require the father to reimburse some of the cost of childbirth under the Birth Cost Recovery Program. Data from child support services released in 2020 showed that 49% of men forced to pay some of the birth costs are Black.