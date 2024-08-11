Wisconsin Examiner

UWM Faculty Reject Plan to Cut 35 Tenured Profs

Chancellor Mone's plan must be approved by UW Board of Regents.

By , Wisconsin Examiner - Aug 11th, 2024 05:47 pm
The closure of branch campuses in Washington County this spring and Waukesha County next year prompted a UW-Milwaukee administration proposal to lay off 35 tenured faculty, which the university's faculty senate rejected this week. (UW-Milwaukee photo)

The closure of branch campuses in Washington County this spring and Waukesha County next year prompted a UW-Milwaukee administration proposal to lay off 35 tenured faculty, which the university’s faculty senate rejected this week. (UW-Milwaukee photo)

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee rejected this week a proposal to lay off 35 tenured faculty after the closing of two suburban branch campuses.

The university’s faculty senate voted 24-11 Wednesday in opposition to the plan that had been advanced by UWM Chancellor Mark Mone earlier this year.

The next step for the controversial is not clear. The plan must be approved by the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents. In a statement reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a UWM spokesperson said that the process was still underway.

The Wisconsin conference of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) on Friday called on Mone and the UWM administration to change course.

“We call on the chancellor to slow the process down and reconsider his proposal in light of the serious reservations that led the Faculty Senate to reject it,” AAUP-Wisconsin President Nick Fleisher, who teaches at UWM, wrote in a statement posted on the group’s website. “Under no circumstances should the current proposal be submitted to the Board of Regents at its August meeting.”

The board’s next scheduled meeting is August 22. Meeting materials have not yet been posted.

UWM faculty reject plan that would cut 35 tenured profs was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.

Categories: Education, Politics, Wisconsin Examiner

One thought on “UWM Faculty Reject Plan to Cut 35 Tenured Profs”

  1. Ryan Cotic says:
    August 11, 2024 at 9:14 pm

    It appears that reality must set in for those employed by colleges and universitys. The world has changed as well as the demographics of this country. Less people are attending traditional 4 year schools as generally the methods and curriculum are rarely relevant for todays careers.

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us