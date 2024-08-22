ERIK’s Bike Shop Closing East Side Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

ERIK’s Bike Shop is closing down its East Side store and moving it to Brookfield.

The shop at 1819 E. Kenilworth Pl. opened in 2015. It was part of a period of rapid expansion in the Milwaukee-area for the company, which is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The company announced that Sept. 15 is the last day for East Side store. It is moving to an undisclosed location in Brookfield, which will open by the end of 2024.

ERIK’s is the top dealer of Specialized bicycles in the U.S. It has 32 locations across the Midwest — including six in Wisconsin — with more than 45o employees.

The company was founded in 1977 by Erik Saltvold. Over the years the company has expanded its offerings, selling gear for snowboarding, skiing, skateboarding, long boarding and scootering. The company also provides bicycle repair and maintenance services from its retail locations.

With the company’s departure from the East Side, there is no longer an ERIK’s in the city of Milwaukee. Its two nearest locations are in Whitefish Bay and Greenfield.

However, there remain two local bike shops within walking distance of the ERIK’s location. Truly Spoken Cycles is located at 604 E. Center St. and The Bikesmiths at 914 E. Hamilton St.

