Massive Sea Creature Emerges at Bradford Beach

Sand sculpture is part of the summer's final ArtBlaze on the Beach celebration.

The shores of Lake Michigan are home to gulls, muskrats, the occasional coyote and now — for a limited time only — a massive, dragon-esque sea creature.

The scaly, split-tailed monster emerged from a pile of sand at Bradford Beach on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the summer’s final ArtBlaze on the Beach.

World-renowned sand sculptor Ted Siebert led the charge in shaping the sand pile, which was delivered to the lakefront via front loader at 9 a.m. By the early afternoon, crews had coaxed a friendly face, ridged back and the beginning of a wing from the mound.

The creature is expected to be complete by 5 p.m.

As artists shoveled, scraped and sprayed water on the in-progress sculpture, a party was taking shape around them. Festivities for Wednesday’s ArtBlaze on the Beach will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and continue until nearly 10 p.m.

The celebration, hosted by Joy Engine, promises to be the “biggest beach party yet,” with live music, activities, shopping and interactive entertainment on deck for the evening.

Girls Rock MKE, a music-focused summer day camp, will take over the beach from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m for its showcase performance. The show is also expected to feature a cameo from Ladies Rock MKE alumni.

At 4:45 p.m., MKE Yoga Social will lead a one-hour flow, preparing attendees to bust a move at DJ Kenny Perez‘s set, which runs from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Reggaeton hip hop duo Gego y Nony will follow with a performance from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Sparkle and Burn Fire Show, featuring hoop and fire dancers, is scheduled for 7:45, just after sunset, and will wrap up shortly before DJ Shawna Nicols takes center stage at 8:30 p.m.

Nicols, who provided the soundtrack for Kamala Harris‘s Milwaukee rally Tuesday night, will perform until 9:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, guests can check out a wide variety of vendors including Artists Working in Education (AWE), Beach Ambassadors, Chillwaukee, Gruber Law Offices, James Steeno Gallery, Joy Engine, Mid-Coast Rtisan, Milwaukee County Parks Foundation, One MKE, Paloma Wilder, spun.out.dyes, Unforgettable Delights by Rosa, Vibez Creative Arts Space, Wander & Co. and Wi-tee Collectibles.

Ongoing activities throughout the party will include tie-dying with spun.out.dyes, hands-on art experiences with AWE and s’mores kits.

Attendees will also have a chance to view the sand sculpture up close and visit the Great Cosmopods, a collection of “bioluminescent sea creatures” measuring over 30-feet tall. The fluorescent inflatables are original works of art by FuzzPop Workshop. The organization also operates Deep Lake Future, an interactive arts and water-themed attraction in Walker’s Point.

Wednesday’s event is the fourth and final ArtBlaze event of the summer, marking the conclusion of a “vibrant celebration” that has “drawn thousands to the beach to dance, chill, and connect,” according to a press release from Joy Engine.

The nonprofit public art organization was responsible for curating the series, which took place at Bradford Beach and South Shore Beach in July and August.

