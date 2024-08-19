Tim Walz Surprises Wisconsin Delegation at DNC Kick-Off

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz made a surprise appearance before Wisconsin delegates at the Democratic National Convention Monday, a reminder of how aggressively the party is campaigning to win the perpetual battleground.

Walz, the governor of Minnesota, was greeted by a roaring ovation at the introductory breakfast held for Wisconsin delegates at the convention, which takes place in Chicago from Monday through Thursday.

“What we’re going to show America over the next three days is what democracy looks like,” he said. “It’s inclusive. It’s joyous.”

Walz encouraged the delegation to campaign on a message of positivity.

“No one in this room needs to be told of what the alternative is. We understand what the alternative is,” he said, not referring to former President Donald Trump by name. “That doesn’t motivate people. It’s not just beating those guys. It’s about setting a course for a future that’s brighter for everyone.”

Walz’s speech at the breakfast is the latest sign that “Wisconsin is at the center of the political universe,” said Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

The presidential ticket is likely to check in with other swing state delegates throughout the week. The convention will be capped off by Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepting her party’s nomination, just a month after launching her candidacy.

But the appeal to Wisconsin Democrats has been hard to miss. Democrats decided to hold the convention in Chicago, keeping it close to Wisconsin just four years after Milwaukee was scheduled to host the DNC. That 2020 convention moved mostly online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris and Walz will also hold a rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday. It will be Harris’ third visit to the state since she launched her candidacy, and Walz’s second in the 10 days since he accepted the role of running mate.

Delegates also heard from Gov. Tony Evers, who spoke about other elections this November that will be high-stakes for Wisconsin Democrats. Foremost among those is the reelection campaign of incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, which Democrats see as must-win in their bid to maintain their slim majority in that chamber.

“The path to the White House runs straight through our state, and we’re going to deliver,” he said. “We will deliver, and, oh, by the way, we’re also going to make sure Tammy Baldwin is reelected.”

This November will also mark Wisconsin’s first state legislative election under new maps that were drawn by Evers, creating districts more favorable to Democrats. The previous legislative district lines, drawn by Republicans, gave outsized power to the GOP in an otherwise purple state.

Evers argued Monday that this November gives Wisconsin Democrats a new opportunity to promote priorities like expanding Medicare.

“For far too long, Republicans have used their safe majorities to ignore the will of the people,” he argued. “We can take back the Assembly, and we will, because of some really incredible candidates across the state.”

Young Democrats will be key this election

Delegation breakfasts are a regular tradition at political conventions, a chance for some of the most politically involved residents of a state to network — and be courted by party figures to motivate campaign efforts back home.

On Monday, in addition to Walz, that list of dignitaries included U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from Yew York who reminded the crowd that legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi originally came from Schumer’s own Brooklyn.

He also reminded attendees about the importance of supporting Baldwin’s reelection efforts, and of working to flip two competitive congressional races in western and southeastern Wisconsin, the 3rd and 1st Congressional Districts.

“When you want to know who’s delivered for Wisconsin, who’s delivered for America, at the very top of the list is your Senator, Tammy Baldwin,” he said.

Maryland Gov. Westley Moore, a rising star in Democratic circles, also addressed the group, as did New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

Wisconsin sent 95 delegates to the convention this year, including several under the age of 30, a key Democratic party voting bloc. Landiran Kern, 18, is a student at UW-Green Bay who said that candidates have to promote policies that are appealing to young people if they want their vote.

“Talk about issues that are going to matter the most, and exactly how it affects them,” he said. “That’s what’s gotten a lot of the younger generations and students that I know who are ready to go out and vote.”

Phoenix Store, 16, of River Falls, is not a delegate because she’s too young. But she attended Monday’s breakfast with her grandfather, John Krizek, of Hudson. The two wore matching t-shirts designed by Krizek that said “I am AI” — a reference to a recent false claim by Trump that photos of crowds supporting Harris are produced using artificial intelligence software.

Krizek said it’s his second time attending a Democratic convention in Chicago. The first time was in 1968, when he said he was tear-gassed while protesting the Vietnam War. He’s been an active member of the Democratic Party ever since, he said, and this time around, he’s at the DNC to support his five granddaughters.

“I want them to have choice. I want them to be recognized. I want them to have hope for a future,” he said. “And that’s all the main thing we can give them is hope, and I’m fighting for that.”

Store said she is excited about politics, and was especially relieved when President Joe Biden stepped down from the ticket and endorsed Harris in his stead.

“I was so nervous when Biden was the frontrunner, and then when I heard that Kamala was gonna be running, I was so overjoyed,” she said. “And then when she picked Tim Walz, I was even more excited, because he’s so Midwestern. He’s like my dad.”

While she won’t be old enough to vote this fall, she said she’s planning on helping to get out the vote to others.

“I think I’ll probably go into forest management,” she said. “But if that doesn’t work out, then maybe politics.”

Tim Walz surprises Wisconsin delegation at DNC kick-off was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.