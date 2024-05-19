The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished

1. See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished

Milwaukee may have never had a bigger collection of broken glass and phallic graffiti.

May 15th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Why Right Wisconsin Was Killed

2. Murphy’s Law: Why Right Wisconsin Was Killed

Its editor, stalwart Republican James Wigderson watched as readers and his party went off the rails.

May 15th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Bader Philanthropies Supports Affordable Housing Project in Franklin

3. MKE County: Bader Philanthropies Supports Affordable Housing Project in Franklin

Will buy land for affordable housing project for adults with disabilities.

May 13th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Historic Cemetery Gatehouse Will Be Saved

4. Historic Cemetery Gatehouse Will Be Saved

At least for now. Repairs for Calvary Cemetery gatehouse will stabilize structure.

May 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

A New Downtown Bar and Restaurant

5. A New Downtown Bar and Restaurant

Copper on King opened in early May, replacing longtime sports bar Buck Bradley’s.

May 14th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: UWM Skillfully Handles Student Protests

6. Murphy’s Law: UWM Skillfully Handles Student Protests

Chancellor Mone avoids police crackdown, meets and treats students with respect.

May 13th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Four Milwaukee Affordable Housing Proposals Secure Critical Tax Credits

7. Four Milwaukee Affordable Housing Proposals Secure Critical Tax Credits

WHEDA’s housing tax credit award puts developments on path to groundbreaking.

May 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Brady Street Could Get New Coffee Shop

8. Brady Street Could Get New Coffee Shop

A plan for Good Vibes Coffee House at 1027 E. Brady St. presented to Historic Preservation Commission.

May 14th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

$456 Million Baird Center Opens With Big Promises, Vision

9. $456 Million Baird Center Opens With Big Promises, Vision

100,000 more visitors every year, billions more in spending. See it yourself on Saturday.

May 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

S’Blendid Cancels Plans For Bay View Cafe

10. S’Blendid Cancels Plans For Bay View Cafe

Malee Thao announced the news Friday morning. Her sandwich-focused food truck, SANDU, will continue.

May 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

1. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

General Manager and Executive Chef to lead teams ahead of grand opening

May 13th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

MPS 2023-24 Head Start Notice

2. MPS 2023-24 Head Start Notice

 

May 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Fitzgerald Votes to Pass Equal Representation Act

3. Fitzgerald Votes to Pass Equal Representation Act

 

May 10th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Action needed at dangerous intersection

4. Action needed at dangerous intersection

Statement of Alderwoman Larresa Taylor May 17, 2024

May 17th, 2024 by Ald. Larresa Taylor

Statement Concerning UWM Palestine Protests

5. Statement Concerning UWM Palestine Protests

 

May 14th, 2024 by The Water Council

Four FREE Sunday Family Fun Days Scheduled for 2024 at Northwestern Mutual Community Park

6. Four FREE Sunday Family Fun Days Scheduled for 2024 at Northwestern Mutual Community Park

 

May 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Grand opening of redesigned Zillman Park set for Friday, May 31

7. Grand opening of redesigned Zillman Park set for Friday, May 31

 

May 15th, 2024 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic

Wisconsin Democrats on The GOP’s Latest Desperate Stunt

8. Wisconsin Democrats on The GOP’s Latest Desperate Stunt

 

May 13th, 2024 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Indaba Nights free summer concert series sets 2024 schedule

9. Indaba Nights free summer concert series sets 2024 schedule

Local legends and longtime favorites will take the stage

May 10th, 2024 by St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care

Incidental Take Notice For Door County

10. Incidental Take Notice For Door County

 

May 10th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

