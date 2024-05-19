The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished
Milwaukee may have never had a bigger collection of broken glass and phallic graffiti.
May 15th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: Why Right Wisconsin Was Killed
Its editor, stalwart Republican James Wigderson watched as readers and his party went off the rails.
May 15th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
3. MKE County: Bader Philanthropies Supports Affordable Housing Project in Franklin
Will buy land for affordable housing project for adults with disabilities.
May 13th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
4. Historic Cemetery Gatehouse Will Be Saved
At least for now. Repairs for Calvary Cemetery gatehouse will stabilize structure.
May 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. A New Downtown Bar and Restaurant
Copper on King opened in early May, replacing longtime sports bar Buck Bradley’s.
May 14th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: UWM Skillfully Handles Student Protests
Chancellor Mone avoids police crackdown, meets and treats students with respect.
May 13th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
7. Four Milwaukee Affordable Housing Proposals Secure Critical Tax Credits
WHEDA’s housing tax credit award puts developments on path to groundbreaking.
May 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Brady Street Could Get New Coffee Shop
A plan for Good Vibes Coffee House at 1027 E. Brady St. presented to Historic Preservation Commission.
May 14th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. $456 Million Baird Center Opens With Big Promises, Vision
100,000 more visitors every year, billions more in spending. See it yourself on Saturday.
May 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. S’Blendid Cancels Plans For Bay View Cafe
Malee Thao announced the news Friday morning. Her sandwich-focused food truck, SANDU, will continue.
May 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant
General Manager and Executive Chef to lead teams ahead of grand opening
May 13th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
2. MPS 2023-24 Head Start Notice
May 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Schools
3. Fitzgerald Votes to Pass Equal Representation Act
May 10th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald
4. Action needed at dangerous intersection
Statement of Alderwoman Larresa Taylor May 17, 2024
May 17th, 2024 by Ald. Larresa Taylor
5. Statement Concerning UWM Palestine Protests
May 14th, 2024 by The Water Council
7. Grand opening of redesigned Zillman Park set for Friday, May 31
May 15th, 2024 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic
8. Wisconsin Democrats on The GOP’s Latest Desperate Stunt
May 13th, 2024 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
9. Indaba Nights free summer concert series sets 2024 schedule
Local legends and longtime favorites will take the stage
May 10th, 2024 by St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care
10. Incidental Take Notice For Door County
May 10th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources