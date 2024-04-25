New City Attorney Brings Back Deputy Who Departed Under Spencer

Mary Schanning will return to City Hall as one of Evan Goyke's top deputies.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A familiar face is returning to Milwaukee City Hall.

Newly-elected City Attorney Evan Goyke has hired Mary Schanning as a deputy city attorney.

Schanning left city government in late 2021 to serve as general counsel and chief administrative officer for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the host of Summerfest. She’ll now return to lead a division of assistant city attorneys.

“I am thrilled to welcome attorney Mary Schanning back to the City Attorney’s Office. Mary brings incredible experience in municipal and real estate law,” said Goyke in a statement announcing the hire. “We have major housing and real estate issues to address in our community and I can think of no better lawyer to bring into the City Attorney’s Office to help lead those efforts.”

Schanning previously rose to the rank of deputy city attorney before transitioning, in the year following the 2020 election of City Attorney Tearman Spencer, to a specially created role within the Department of City Development. During his single term, Spencer saw substantial turnover within the ranks of the approximately three dozen attorneys in the City Attorney’s Office, with a number of those leaving blaming him in exit interviews. In the month leading up to the collection, the city approved the final payment in a $77,000 settlement to resolve a sex discrimination claim filed by a former assistant city attorney.

The returning attorney started with the city as an assistant city attorney in 2011 and became a deputy in 2016 under long-time city attorney Grant Langley. She previously served as the City Attorney for the City of West Bend.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Schanning played a key role in a number of high-profile developments including Fiserv Forum, The Couture, The Hop and the Democratic National Convention. The month before she departed the city, she drew praise from Alderman Robert Bauman, an attorney. “You’re a very good attorney. We should make that known for the record,” said Bauman at a committee meeting.

Goyke, according to letterhead, has retained Spencer’s three deputies: Robin A. Pederson, Todd Farris and Jennifer Williams. Deputies do not have civil service protection.

Schanning will fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Odalo J. Ohiku, who left city employment in February 2024 during an investigation where the council’s inspector general identified that Ohiku was paid by the city while representing a private practice client.

The returning deputy endorsed Goyke’s bid for the city attorney and previously told Urban Milwaukee she was one of many who encouraged him to run.

Schanning’s first day is May 6. A Milwaukee area native, she is a graduate of William & Mary Law School.