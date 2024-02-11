Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 11th, 2024 07:00 am

McBob’s Transitions to New Ownership

1. McBob’s Transitions to New Ownership

Katy Klinnert and Sara McConville promise not to change a thing at the 36-year-old neighborhood restaurant.

Feb 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Data Shows Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Effort Is Working

2. Data Shows Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Effort Is Working

Speeding dropped 69% on one southside street.

Feb 9th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Supervisors Oppose Controversial Road-to-Trail Project

3. MKE County: Supervisors Oppose Controversial Road-to-Trail Project

Parks department wants portion of Jackson Park Drive with no driveways converted to trail.

Feb 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Grocery Store Closed For Live Roaches, Dead Mice

4. Grocery Store Closed For Live Roaches, Dead Mice

Cermak Fresh Market temporarily shuttered by Milwaukee Health Department.

Feb 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Film Faces Problems

5. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Film Faces Problems

Huge shortfall in funding, departure of chief executive, point to challenges for group.

Feb 6th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

New Italian Restaurant To Replace Tavolino

6. New Italian Restaurant To Replace Tavolino

Former Tavolino chef plans to open L’incontro this spring at east-side location.

Feb 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Unusual Sign Will Resolve Kohl’s-Fiserv Conflict

7. Plats and Parcels: Unusual Sign Will Resolve Kohl’s-Fiserv Conflict

Companies want to write their names in the sky. Plus: Recap of week’s real estate news.

Feb 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Entertainers Gets 15-Day Suspension

8. New Entertainers Gets 15-Day Suspension

Common Council votes that northside bar and restaurant must be closed through Feb. 20.

Feb 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Data Wonk: Why GOP Redistricting Gambit Failed

9. Data Wonk: Why GOP Redistricting Gambit Failed

Last minute Republican legislation based on Evers’ plan vetoed by governor. Why?

Feb 2nd, 2024 by Bruce Thompson

Back in the News: Mike Gallagher’s Profile In Courage

10. Back in the News: Mike Gallagher’s Profile In Courage

Republican Wisconsin congressman’s vote against impeachment causes furor.

Feb 7th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Mayoral Candidate David D. King Responds to the Milwaukee Police Department Report On Crime

1. Mayoral Candidate David D. King Responds to the Milwaukee Police Department Report On Crime

 

Jan 25th, 2024 by David King

Milwaukee Business Owner Convicted of Tax and Bankruptcy Offenses

2. Milwaukee Business Owner Convicted of Tax and Bankruptcy Offenses

 

Feb 6th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Brewers Unveil State-of-the-Art License Plate Recognition Technology That Will Expedite Parking at American Family Field

3. Brewers Unveil State-of-the-Art License Plate Recognition Technology That Will Expedite Parking at American Family Field

Fans Are Encouraged to Pre-Pay Parking for Easiest Entry Into Parking Lots

Feb 5th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Marcus Chef de Cuisine Joins Carbon Steak

4. Marcus Chef de Cuisine Joins Carbon Steak

 

Feb 6th, 2024 by Volante Group

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Development

5. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Development

Emily Lukasek joins Museum’s Senior Leadership team and will drive the development initiatives.

Feb 8th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Four Men Sentenced to up to 150 Months’ Imprisonment for Conspiracy and Multiple Schemes to Defraud

6. Four Men Sentenced to up to 150 Months’ Imprisonment for Conspiracy and Multiple Schemes to Defraud

 

Feb 5th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Fitzgerald Statement on Voting to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

7. Fitzgerald Statement on Voting to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

 

Feb 6th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Justice Department Secures Agreement in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Wisconsin Landlords

8. Justice Department Secures Agreement in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Wisconsin Landlords

 

Feb 9th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Council adopts file urging change of MFD, ambulance service providers

9. Council adopts file urging change of MFD, ambulance service providers

 

Feb 6th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes “No” on Impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

10. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes “No” on Impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

 

Feb 6th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

