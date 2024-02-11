The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. McBob’s Transitions to New Ownership
Katy Klinnert and Sara McConville promise not to change a thing at the 36-year-old neighborhood restaurant.
Feb 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Data Shows Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Effort Is Working
Speeding dropped 69% on one southside street.
Feb 9th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. MKE County: Supervisors Oppose Controversial Road-to-Trail Project
Parks department wants portion of Jackson Park Drive with no driveways converted to trail.
Feb 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
4. Grocery Store Closed For Live Roaches, Dead Mice
Cermak Fresh Market temporarily shuttered by Milwaukee Health Department.
Feb 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Film Faces Problems
Huge shortfall in funding, departure of chief executive, point to challenges for group.
Feb 6th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
6. New Italian Restaurant To Replace Tavolino
Former Tavolino chef plans to open L’incontro this spring at east-side location.
Feb 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Plats and Parcels: Unusual Sign Will Resolve Kohl’s-Fiserv Conflict
Companies want to write their names in the sky. Plus: Recap of week’s real estate news.
Feb 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. New Entertainers Gets 15-Day Suspension
Common Council votes that northside bar and restaurant must be closed through Feb. 20.
Feb 7th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Data Wonk: Why GOP Redistricting Gambit Failed
Last minute Republican legislation based on Evers’ plan vetoed by governor. Why?
Feb 2nd, 2024 by Bruce Thompson
10. Back in the News: Mike Gallagher’s Profile In Courage
Republican Wisconsin congressman’s vote against impeachment causes furor.
Feb 7th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Brewers Unveil State-of-the-Art License Plate Recognition Technology That Will Expedite Parking at American Family Field
Fans Are Encouraged to Pre-Pay Parking for Easiest Entry Into Parking Lots
Feb 5th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. Marcus Chef de Cuisine Joins Carbon Steak
Feb 6th, 2024 by Volante Group
5. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Development
Emily Lukasek joins Museum’s Senior Leadership team and will drive the development initiatives.
Feb 8th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 4th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 28th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 21st, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee