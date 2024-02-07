New Entertainers Gets 15-Day Suspension

Common Council votes that northside bar and restaurant must be closed through Feb. 20.

Milwaukee alderpersons are accustomed to working directly with local businesses, monitoring activity and advocating for improved safety. Last fall, however, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor inadvertently found herself at the center of the action at a business — not as a city official, but as a bystander.

During a visit to the New Entertainers tavern last October, Taylor witnessed a patron exit the place and fire six shots from a gun. While nobody was injured, the incident caused a stir throughout the neighborhood.

“I saw patrons that were running in the middle of the street,” she told the Milwaukee Licenses Committee on Jan. 5.

The gunplay was one of three instances of shots fired in a single week at the premises at 5321 W. Green Tree Rd. It was also a factor in the alderwoman’s decision to rescind a previously-issued warning letter for the business and instead return the matter of its license renewal to committee.

Citing the October incidents, as well as eight other items on the tavern’s police report, Taylor recommended a 15-day suspension.

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved the suspension on Tuesday. New Entertainers, also known as Regal Begal, will remain closed through Feb. 20. The bar has been in operation since early 2022.

Owner Justin Jackson and attorney Emil Ovbiagele appeared at a Jan. 5 license renewal hearing for the tavern, during which Alderman Mark Borkowski chastised them for the extensive police report.

“If this client was in my district, you wouldn’t have gotten through the door,” he said.

Ovbiagele responded that the alderman’s concerns are “well-noted,” and that Jackson has already implemented steps to prevent further violence. That includes a stricter dress code, reduced hours of operation, anti-loitering signage, age restrictions, a new cover charge for men and the use of technology to monitor capacity.

Jackson has also met with Taylor and Milwaukee police officers on several occasions, and hosted two town hall meetings to gather feedback from neighbors.

“The police department has been very impressed with the changes they’ve seen,” Ovbiagele said.

Although the measures have largely been viewed as positive, Jackson said his business has taken a hit. He even considered selling the tavern, but has since changed his mind.

“It’s nowhere near where it used to be,” he said, noting that he’s had to lay off several staff members and begin working hours himself due to a drop-off in customers.

“I didn’t start this to be a burden to anyone, I didn’t start this to make anyone unsafe,” he said. “I started it as a businessman. I’ve had a lot of businesses.”

Taylor said she worries about neighbors, as well as a school that operates across the street. She said she wants Jackson to focus on improving his relationship with community members and work to keep avenues of communication open.

Ultimately, she recommended a 15-day suspension, so long as the bar agreed to reduce its hours of operation. Alderman Jonathan Brostoff made the motion. Committee members unanimously approved, with the exception of Borkowski, who voted in opposition.

The updated hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.