Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 28th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

The Couture Shows Off First Apartments

1. The Couture Shows Off First Apartments

193 apartments will soon be available promising stunning views, ‘incredible location.’

Jan 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: WisDOT Getting Closer to I-794 Project Recommendations

2. Transportation: WisDOT Getting Closer to I-794 Project Recommendations

Seeking ‘most feasible’ ways to tear down 1 mile (or less) stretch of downtown freeway.

Jan 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

6 Milwaukee Chefs Earn James Beard Nominations

3. 6 Milwaukee Chefs Earn James Beard Nominations

Chefs from Amilinda, Birch, Odd Duck and EsterEv all made the 2024 list.

Jan 24th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Tavern Planned For Five Points

4. New Tavern Planned For Five Points

Yari’s, offering a full bar and pizza, is proposed for busy northside intersection.

Jan 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Dining: Barbiere’s Offers Good Italian Comfort Food

5. Dining: Barbiere’s Offers Good Italian Comfort Food

Still made the old fashioned way. And oh, that garlic bread.

Jan 19th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Plats and Parcels: Menomonee Falls Company Moving To Third Ward

6. Plats and Parcels: Menomonee Falls Company Moving To Third Ward

Plus: Westown parking lot for sale and a recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jan 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Whitefish Bay’s History of Segregated Housing

7. Murphy’s Law: Whitefish Bay’s History of Segregated Housing

Its rejection of affordable housing brings back ghosts of the past.

Jan 24th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Todd I Believe I Can Fry Opens in Bay View

8. Todd I Believe I Can Fry Opens in Bay View

The takeout-focused restaurant sells popular Asian street foods such as takoyaki and gyoza.

Jan 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Owners Open G. Groppi Food Market

9. New Owners Open G. Groppi Food Market

Ryan and Casey Foltz officially took over the market on Monday. They hope to carry on its legacy as a Bay View cornerstone.

Jan 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Now Serving: Ardent is Temporarily Closed

10. Now Serving: Ardent is Temporarily Closed

Plus: Two restaurants open in Bay View, brunch returns to Lake Park Bistro and EsterEv gets standalone restaurant.

Jan 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Senator Baldwin Delivers Over $1 Billion to Replace the Blatnik Bridge

1. Senator Baldwin Delivers Over $1 Billion to Replace the Blatnik Bridge

After two years of advocating, Baldwin delivered Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to replace vital bridge for Wisconsin’s
economy and safety

Jan 22nd, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors Names Tara Christian Partner

2. Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors Names Tara Christian Partner

Director of Interior Design Joins Ownership Team

Jan 22nd, 2024 by Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors

Gov. Evers Appoints Sen. Lena Taylor to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

3. Gov. Evers Appoints Sen. Lena Taylor to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

 

Jan 26th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske Announces Plans To Retire

4. Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske Announces Plans To Retire

Tim Gerend to succeed Schlifske as the company’s next CEO, effective January 1, 2025

Jan 25th, 2024 by Northwestern Mutual

Milwaukee Public Market Sets Open Date for The Dinky Rink

5. Milwaukee Public Market Sets Open Date for The Dinky Rink

“Area’s smallest public ice rink” reopens to the public starting Friday, January 19

Jan 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market

David D. King Responds to Mayor Johnson’s Fundraising Text Attacking Life

6. David D. King Responds to Mayor Johnson’s Fundraising Text Attacking Life

 

Jan 22nd, 2024 by David King

Milwaukee Bucks Dismiss Head Coach Adrian Griffin

7. Milwaukee Bucks Dismiss Head Coach Adrian Griffin

 

Jan 23rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Gov. Evers Announces Approval of Largest Forest Conservation Effort in State History

8. Gov. Evers Announces Approval of Largest Forest Conservation Effort in State History

 

Jan 23rd, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee to Formalize Sister City Relationship with Kragujevac, Serbia on January 26

9. Milwaukee to Formalize Sister City Relationship with Kragujevac, Serbia on January 26

 

Jan 16th, 2024 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

The Year of Vel Phillips – Joint Statewide Effort

10. The Year of Vel Phillips – Joint Statewide Effort

2024 Proclaimed The Year of Vel Phillips

Jan 24th, 2024 by Vel Phillips Legacy Initiative

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us