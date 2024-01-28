The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. The Couture Shows Off First Apartments
193 apartments will soon be available promising stunning views, ‘incredible location.’
Jan 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Transportation: WisDOT Getting Closer to I-794 Project Recommendations
Seeking ‘most feasible’ ways to tear down 1 mile (or less) stretch of downtown freeway.
Jan 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
3. 6 Milwaukee Chefs Earn James Beard Nominations
Chefs from Amilinda, Birch, Odd Duck and EsterEv all made the 2024 list.
Jan 24th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. New Tavern Planned For Five Points
Yari’s, offering a full bar and pizza, is proposed for busy northside intersection.
Jan 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. Dining: Barbiere’s Offers Good Italian Comfort Food
Still made the old fashioned way. And oh, that garlic bread.
Jan 19th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
6. Plats and Parcels: Menomonee Falls Company Moving To Third Ward
Plus: Westown parking lot for sale and a recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jan 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: Whitefish Bay’s History of Segregated Housing
Its rejection of affordable housing brings back ghosts of the past.
Jan 24th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
8. Todd I Believe I Can Fry Opens in Bay View
The takeout-focused restaurant sells popular Asian street foods such as takoyaki and gyoza.
Jan 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. New Owners Open G. Groppi Food Market
Ryan and Casey Foltz officially took over the market on Monday. They hope to carry on its legacy as a Bay View cornerstone.
Jan 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. Now Serving: Ardent is Temporarily Closed
Plus: Two restaurants open in Bay View, brunch returns to Lake Park Bistro and EsterEv gets standalone restaurant.
Jan 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Senator Baldwin Delivers Over $1 Billion to Replace the Blatnik Bridge
After two years of advocating, Baldwin delivered Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to replace vital bridge for Wisconsin’s
economy and safety
Jan 22nd, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
2. Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors Names Tara Christian Partner
Director of Interior Design Joins Ownership Team
Jan 22nd, 2024 by Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors
4. Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske Announces Plans To Retire
Tim Gerend to succeed Schlifske as the company’s next CEO, effective January 1, 2025
Jan 25th, 2024 by Northwestern Mutual
5. Milwaukee Public Market Sets Open Date for The Dinky Rink
“Area’s smallest public ice rink” reopens to the public starting Friday, January 19
Jan 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market
6. David D. King Responds to Mayor Johnson’s Fundraising Text Attacking Life
Jan 22nd, 2024 by David King
7. Milwaukee Bucks Dismiss Head Coach Adrian Griffin
Jan 23rd, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. The Year of Vel Phillips – Joint Statewide Effort
2024 Proclaimed The Year of Vel Phillips
Jan 24th, 2024 by Vel Phillips Legacy Initiative
