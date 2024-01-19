New Tavern Planned For Five Points

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An upcoming bar and restaurant will get top scores for visibility — the business is located at the intersection of five major roads on Milwaukee’s North Side.

Yuhl Patterson II plans to open Yari’s at 3501 N. 6th St., at the Five Points intersection, according to a licence application. The upcoming business would replace House of Soul Lounge, which operated for less than two years at the address.

Patterson, has experience as a bartender and supervisor, he noted in the license application. Most recently, he worked as a bartender for concessionaire Levy.

Yari’s will offer an assortment of alcoholic beverages as well as pizzas. The business is also requesting a cigarette and tobacco license. Approximately 80% of revenue is expected to come from alcohol sales, with the remaining 20% from food sales.

In addition to food and drink, the tavern will offer four amusement machines, a jukebox and a pool table. Based on the license application, there are no plans for DJs or other live performances at this time.

A liquor license for Yari’s is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Once open, the business’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from noon until 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon until 2:30 a.m.

Yari’s will occupy 2,000 square feet within a two-story building originally constructed in 1928. According to city records, 2779 Turning Point, LLC purchased the building last April for $125,000.

The building has seen several businesses come and go throughout the past two decades. LaCheryl Ellis opened House of Soul Lounge during the summer of 2022. Before that, the location housed Oldies But Goodies Lounge, which closed in 2021. Elim’s Lounge and Gee Gee’s have also operated at the address.

Yari’s will share the northside intersection with Action Food and Liquor, a convenience store, and Milwaukee Women’s Correctional Center.

Patterson did not respond to a request for comment.