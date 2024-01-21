The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Vier North Opens on East Side
Former Vitucci’s tavern has new name, new patio and longest bar in Milwaukee.
Jan 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Gyros Stand Opens Second Location
Bay View restaurant opens 27th Street location.
Jan 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. New Tavern Opens in Bay View
Satchmo’s, a sports bar and restaurant, began its soft opening on Jan. 14.
Jan 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Plats and Parcels: Investor Will Save 101-Year-Old Building
City-owned building slated for demolition. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.
Jan 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Dining: Barbiere’s Offers Good Italian Comfort Food
Still made the old fashioned way. And oh, that garlic bread.
Jan 19th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
6. Murphy’s Law: Who Are These Guys?
Who filed second gerrymandering lawsuit and why? Nine questions the case raises.
Jan 18th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
7. Large Indoor Farm Planned For Riverwest
Hundred Acre is planning new facility with quadruple the capacity of current operation in Century City.
Jan 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. MKE County: Could Underwood Creek Parkway Become A Trail?
Parkway has been closed since 2020 due to interstate construction.
Jan 17th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
9. Los Angeles, Not Milwaukee, Wins NBA All-Star Game
Despite prior public commitment from commissioner, Bucks have yet to land marquee event.
Jan 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Now Serving: Emperor of China Reopens For Dine-In
Also coming are a jazz-themed cafe, Mexican restaurant, corned beef diner and two Middle Eastern places.
Jan 14th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Burke Foundation names Christopher Due as Executive Director
Due’s experience parallels foundation’s mission for aiding urban youth
Jan 16th, 2024 by The Burke Foundation
2. Goyke Reports $91k Cash on Hand for Milwaukee City Attorney Race
Jan 16th, 2024 by Evan Goyke
3. Avoid Property Damage and Repairs to Frozen Pipes
Jan 14th, 2024 by Milwaukee Water Works
4. Brewers Sign 35 International Free Agents
Jan 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. Ted Chisholm Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Treasurer
Jan 18th, 2024 by Ted Chisholm
6. Milwaukee Public Market Sets Open Date for The Dinky Rink
“Area’s smallest public ice rink” reopens to the public starting Friday, January 19
Jan 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market
8. Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 14, vs. Sacramento Kings
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Game is presented by We Energies
Jan 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. Gov. Evers Submits Fair Maps to Wisconsin Supreme Court in Redistricting Litigation
Governor’s proposed maps are responsive to the will of the people, avoid partisan bias, increase competitive legislative seats
Jan 12th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
