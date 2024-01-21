Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 21st, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Vier North Opens on East Side

1. Vier North Opens on East Side

Former Vitucci’s tavern has new name, new patio and longest bar in Milwaukee.

Jan 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Gyros Stand Opens Second Location

2. Gyros Stand Opens Second Location

Bay View restaurant opens 27th Street location.

Jan 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Tavern Opens in Bay View

3. New Tavern Opens in Bay View

Satchmo’s, a sports bar and restaurant, began its soft opening on Jan. 14.

Jan 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Investor Will Save 101-Year-Old Building

4. Plats and Parcels: Investor Will Save 101-Year-Old Building

City-owned building slated for demolition. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.

Jan 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Barbiere’s Offers Good Italian Comfort Food

5. Dining: Barbiere’s Offers Good Italian Comfort Food

Still made the old fashioned way. And oh, that garlic bread.

Jan 19th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Murphy’s Law: Who Are These Guys?

6. Murphy’s Law: Who Are These Guys?

Who filed second gerrymandering lawsuit and why? Nine questions the case raises.

Jan 18th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Large Indoor Farm Planned For Riverwest

7. Large Indoor Farm Planned For Riverwest

Hundred Acre is planning new facility with quadruple the capacity of current operation in Century City.

Jan 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Could Underwood Creek Parkway Become A Trail?

8. MKE County: Could Underwood Creek Parkway Become A Trail?

Parkway has been closed since 2020 due to interstate construction.

Jan 17th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Los Angeles, Not Milwaukee, Wins NBA All-Star Game

9. Los Angeles, Not Milwaukee, Wins NBA All-Star Game

Despite prior public commitment from commissioner, Bucks have yet to land marquee event.

Jan 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Emperor of China Reopens For Dine-In

10. Now Serving: Emperor of China Reopens For Dine-In

Also coming are a jazz-themed cafe, Mexican restaurant, corned beef diner and two Middle Eastern places.

Jan 14th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Burke Foundation names Christopher Due as Executive Director

1. Burke Foundation names Christopher Due as Executive Director

Due’s experience parallels foundation’s mission for aiding urban youth

Jan 16th, 2024 by The Burke Foundation

Goyke Reports $91k Cash on Hand for Milwaukee City Attorney Race

2. Goyke Reports $91k Cash on Hand for Milwaukee City Attorney Race

 

Jan 16th, 2024 by Evan Goyke

Avoid Property Damage and Repairs to Frozen Pipes

3. Avoid Property Damage and Repairs to Frozen Pipes

 

Jan 14th, 2024 by Milwaukee Water Works

Brewers Sign 35 International Free Agents

4. Brewers Sign 35 International Free Agents

 

Jan 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Ted Chisholm Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Treasurer

5. Ted Chisholm Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Treasurer

 

Jan 18th, 2024 by Ted Chisholm

Milwaukee Public Market Sets Open Date for The Dinky Rink

6. Milwaukee Public Market Sets Open Date for The Dinky Rink

“Area’s smallest public ice rink” reopens to the public starting Friday, January 19

Jan 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Public Market

Brady Street Business Improvement District, BID #11, Announces New Executive Director, Michael D Sander

7. Brady Street Business Improvement District, BID #11, Announces New Executive Director, Michael D Sander

 

Jan 12th, 2024 by Brady Street BID

Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 14, vs. Sacramento Kings

8. Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 14, vs. Sacramento Kings

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Game is presented by We Energies

Jan 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

What Did Brad Buy? Right-Wing State Supreme Court Candidate Brad Schimel Spends Campaign Cash on Travel, Meals, and Event Tickets for Himself

9. What Did Brad Buy? Right-Wing State Supreme Court Candidate Brad Schimel Spends Campaign Cash on Travel, Meals, and Event Tickets for Himself

 

Jan 17th, 2024 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Gov. Evers Submits Fair Maps to Wisconsin Supreme Court in Redistricting Litigation

10. Gov. Evers Submits Fair Maps to Wisconsin Supreme Court in Redistricting Litigation

Governor’s proposed maps are responsive to the will of the people, avoid partisan bias, increase competitive legislative seats

Jan 12th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us