New Tavern Opens in Bay View

Between the Green Bay Packers‘ playoff victory and the Milwaukee Bucks‘ buzzer-beating basket, Jan. 14 was a good day for Wisconsin sports fans. The wins were extra-sweet for Sam and Ting Burazin, who fortuitously opened their new sports bar, Satchmo’s, on the same day.

The tavern and restaurant, located inside the former Baby Boomers at 182 E. Lincoln Ave., began its soft opening on Sunday morning. In addition to the taste of sweet success, guests were greeted with complimentary hot ham and rolls, discounted bloody marys and burgers and fries from the restaurant’s menu.

Food and drink offerings will remain limited for the duration of the soft opening as the business continues to “work out some kinks,” the owners wrote in a social media post. Eventually, guests can expect a full slate of specialty drinks, plus a rotating list of seltzers and locally-sourced beers. The food menu will also expand to include a Friday night fish fry featuring both walleye and perch, weekend brunch and other daily specials.

Prior to opening Satchmo’s, the Burazins completed a year-long renovation to the building, which originally served as a tied house for Miller Brewing Company back in 1906. The refreshed interior features both high-top and booth seating, plus a spacious patio for use during the warmer months.

The tavern also installed a handful of TVs, which will be tuned to various sporting events each day. On non-game days, the business plans to host special events such as trivia nights, live music and more.

The Burazins, both industry veterans, have been working towards opening the tavern for more than a year. In January 2023, the couple purchased the building from Wendell Bennett, the longtime owner of Baby Boomers.

The previous tavern opened in 2001. Before that, it operated under a number of titles, though always as a bar (or thinly-veiled “soft drink parlor” during prohibition), dating back to its earliest days as a tied house.

For a thorough history of the building, see Michael Horne‘s column for Urban Milwaukee.

As Satchmo’s continues its soft opening, updates including hours of operation and available menu items will be posted to the business’s Facebook page.