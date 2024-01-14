Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A 101-year-old, two-story building near the intersection of N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Capitol Drive would see new life instead of demolition if investor Antoine Williams gets his way.

“My intention is to rehab this building and put it back on the tax [rolls],” said Williams to the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee. He made an unsolicited offer to purchase the building, even though exactly what he’ll do with a key piece of it is unclear. “I don’t have any intentions for the commercial space other than to rent it out.”

The 3,478-square-foot structure, 3700-3702 N. Teutonia Ave., includes a first-floor storefront and three apartments.

“Three months of hard work and the city will probably be collecting taxes on a building that’s been abandoned for more than a decade,” said Williams, overselling the vacancy by a couple years.

In 2016, the city acquired the building from A.J. Wilson via property tax foreclosure.

“At the time of the acquisition, the building had considerable deferred maintenance and had been struck by vehicles traveling northbound on Teutonia Avenue,” said Department of City Development (DCD) real estate specialist Matt Haessly. A high-profile 2015 crash, a result of a high-speed chase, occurred when the first floor was being rehabbed and people lived upstairs.

The building was placed on the city’s “raze list.”

“I want to thank Mr. Williams for his determination,” said area Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs. “I think it’s a great opportunity to save the city money and eventually make the city. Saving the us cost of demolition and saving the neighborhood the cost of another vacant lot being dumped on.”

Williams has previously purchased and rehabilitated two city-owned apartment buildings in Coggs’ district.

His latest purchase, subject to council approval, would cost $5,000. It would include a deed restriction prohibiting a liquor store, pawn shop, gun store, e-cigarette retailer or other often-opposed uses from opening in the building.

Newspaper records indicate the first floor has achieved an unusual Milwaukee feat: it was never referenced as a bar.

It’s spent much of its life as a pharmacy, as it was originally designed by Leiser & Holst. But that doesn’t mean liquor wasn’t sold.

In 1946, a 17-year-old Rufus King High School senior claimed she bought whiskey illegally from the pharmacy, shared it with her friends and then went to her graduation ceremony. The proprietor denied the charge, according to a Milwaukee Journal article from an era when the newspapers could afford writers filing multi-paragraph pieces on such dreadful crimes.

The sale also includes the city-owned vacant lot to the north, 3706 N. Teutonia Ave. The city acquired the 3,570-square-foot property, which includes a billboard, from Wilson in 2015 through property tax foreclosure. Aerial images indicate it’s been approximately a century since there was a building on the property.

A DCD report estimates the rehabiliation costs at $140,000.

The committee unanimously endorsed the sale. The full council is to review the proposal on Jan. 17.

The proposal isn’t the only recent investment in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. Across W. Nash Street to the south, pastor and retired UPS driver Eric Brown redeveloped a one-story building at 3658-3660 N. Teutonia Ave. in 2021 into a hub for new entrepreneurs. A list of occupancy permits indicates he’s having lots of success landing cosmetic and beauty-focused tenants.

