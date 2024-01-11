Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We’ve officially made it through the first snowstorm of 2024, and while the flakes will continue to fall through part of the weekend, there are still fun reasons to leave the house. Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s popular ice fishing musical Guys on Ice is debuting on Friday and will continue to run through March. The Midwinter Gaming Convention will give guests the chance to try out and play a variety of board games.

January 12-March 17: Guys on Ice

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is celebrating 25 years of one of the Stackner Cabaret’s most popular musical comedies. Billed as an ice fishing musical, Guys on Ice is a Wisconsin theater tradition featuring songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit” and “The Wishing Hole.” Join Marvin and Lloyd on their ice fishing adventure up north as they crack open beers and sing songs about life, love and the Green Bay Packers. Guys on Ice will run through March 17. Ticket prices and showtimes vary. To purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s website.

January 11-14: Midwinter Gaming Convention

Now that we’re finally getting some snow this winter, it’s time to get cozy indoors with some board games. The Midwinter Gaming Convention is coming to the Hilton Milwaukee Center, featuring non-digital gaming of all types. The convention will feature dozens of gaming-themed exhibitors on site, as well as chances to win raffle prizes. Guests will have the chance to play board games from the convention’s revamped Board Game Library and can purchase games to take home in the Exhibit Hall. Midwinter Gaming Convention will run from 10 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the Tabletop website.

January 12-14: MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show

If 2024 is the year that you finally carry out those home improvement projects you’ve been planning, be sure to check out the MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show. The show will host some of the area’s best builders, remodelers and home design experts and will feature seminars by Tim O’Brien, a marketplace and job opportunities for those looking to work in the trades. The MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

January 13: MULCHfest

Still hanging onto that Christmas tree? This weekend is the opportune time to get rid of it. The Washington Heights Neighborhood Association is hosting MULCHfest, where guests will bring their Christmas trees and watch them be turned into mulch via a woodchipper. There is no cost to participate, and the event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association’s website.

January 14: Samson Stomp & Romp

The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting the 44th edition of its Samson Stomp & Romp, a fundraising race honoring the late silverback gorilla. The run has been ongoing since Samson passed away in 1981 and aims to raise money that supports the zoo’s animals. Participants can choose between three races: the 5k Competitive Run starting at 9:30 a.m., the Two-Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 10:15 a.m. and the One-Mile Romp for Children starting at 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.