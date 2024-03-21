Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Don’t let Friday’s winter weather advisory prevent you from enjoying some events around Milwaukee this weekend. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is hosting its first ever Bach Fest, which will celebrate the birthday of the legendary composer with a series of performances and panel discussions. The REALTOR’s Home & Garden Show will inspire you to finally take on your spring cleaning and remodeling projects and WWE is bring the Smackdown to Fiserv Forum.

March 21-24: Bach Fest

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the legendary composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s birthday with the first ever Bach Fest, a week-long run of events that will feature performances in churches, cafes, lounges and venues throughout Milwaukee. While Bach Fest began earlier this week, the biggest events will occur this weekend. On Friday, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, with help from harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani and Baroque violinist Rachell Ellen Wong, will perform a selection of Bach favorites at the Bradley Symphony Center. On Saturday, a panel discussion titled “Bach and Our World” will take place at 5 p.m. followed by a second performance of Bach favorites. This performance will also occur on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information on Bach Fest including a complete schedule, visit the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s website.

March 22-30: REALTORS Home & Garden Show

Need inspiration for your home now that it’s time to do some spring cleaning? The REALTORS Home & Garden Show will feature over 350 exhibitors presenting the latest products in landscaping, home decor, utilities, plumbing and more. Chat with industry professionals who will be ready and willing to answer any questions and give suggestions to help make your home remodeling experience as smooth as possible. General admission to the REALTORS Home & Garden Show is $10. For a complete list of vendors, event schedules and hours of operation, visit the Home & Garden Show’s website.

March 22: MKE Yoga Goat Company Brewing Beer Release

Goats. Yoga. Beer. These three nouns are hardly ever used in the same sentence, but thanks to Company Brewing, MKE Yoga Social and Platinum Sky Farm, beer enthusiasts will have the opportunity to do some yoga with goats and enjoy a tasty beverage afterward. Company Brewing is bringing back its Capra Flora Maibock, a pale, strong German-style lager. The brewery will host two separate MKE Goat Yoga sessions above the brewery to celebrate. Registration for this event includes a free pour of the Capra Flora Maibock. Tickets are $49 per person and registration is required. Those interested in participating in Goat Yoga must bring their own yoga mats. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

March 22: WWE Smackdown

Catch your favorite larger-than-life WWE superstars live in action at the Fiserv Forum when WWE Smackdown comes to town. Stars like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight and more will battle in the ring and settle scores and rivalries. WWE Smackdown starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale via Fiserv Forum’s website.

March 22-23: Shrek at Marcus Performing Arts Center

At this point, most are familiar with Shrek – the story of an ornery ogre, a loudmouth donkey and an imprisoned princess. Maybe you’ve even checked out the popular Wisconsin-based event Shrekfest. Fans of the series can now experience that story in musical form with Shrek: The Musical. The Marcus Performing Arts Center is putting on a two-day run of the Tony-award-winning show with tickets starting at $41.50. For more information on showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.

March 22-23: Maple Sugar Days

Milwaukee is celebrating the coming of spring with Maple Sugar Days, an event that explores the Native American origins of maple sugaring. Guests will take a walk to the Wehr Nature Center’s sugarbush and visit a historic sugaring camp. The event will conclude with a warm pancake with real Wisconsin maple syrup drizzled on top. Tickets for this event must be purchased ahead of time. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for Friends of Wehr Center. Visit the Friends of Wehr website for more information and to purchase tickets.