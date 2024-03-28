Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The regular season for Major League Baseball has officially begun, and while the Opening Day for the Brewers at American Family Field isn’t until April 6, there are plenty of events this weekend to keep you occupied until then. Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens is performing four shows at The Riverside Theater, and Cirque du Soleil is embracing new creative territory in its ice-skating themed CRYSTAL show. Are you a sucker for sour beers? Check out MobCraft’s Sixth Annual Sour Fest, featuring a diverse lineup of sour beers from some of the best local breweries.

March 28-31: Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil is a treat for the senses – a talented cast of performers pull off seemingly impossible feats that range from aerial acrobatics to skeletal-defying contorting. CRYSTAL is the first new creative territory for Cirque du Soleil in 39 years, focusing on skating and acrobatic feats, both on ice and in the air. The show will feature seven traditional circus acts adapted for the event’s ice-skating theme. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL will take place all weekend long at the Fiserv Forum. For specific showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit Fiserv Forum’s website.

March 29-30: Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens wears a lot of hats – comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and more. But most know him as the Manitowoc Minute host – a hilarious Wisconsin-themed video series where Berens discusses current events in a very thick Midwest accent. As part of his Good Old Fashioned Tour, Berens will perform four shows in his home state at The Riverside Theater. There will be two shows on March 29 and two shows on March 30. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

March 30: Sixth Annual Sour Fest

Fans of tart beers rejoice – MobCraft Beer is hosting the sixth annual Sour Fest. MobCraft will be joined by a number of other breweries including 1840 Brewing Company, Ope! Brewing Co., Pilot Project Brewing and more for a tap takeover that’ll be heavy on the sour brews. Even if you don’t enjoy that style of suds, MobCraft promises there will be something for everyone with plenty of non-sour beer options. The fest will feature Wisconsin Wild & Sour Sessions, where attendees will receive unlimited samples of sour beers from local Wisconsin craft breweries. Tickets also include a commemorative glass. Admission to Sour Fest is free and doors will open at 11 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets to the Wisconsin Wild & Sour Sessions, visit the event’s Facebook page.

March 30-May 27: Abstracting Georgia O’Keeffe

The Mitchell Park Domes is transitioning into its Spring Show, “Abstracting Georgia O’Keeffe.” The show is a floral tribute to Wisconsin native Georgia O’Keeffe, a modernist artist who often did paintings of flowers while remaining independent of major art movements. Emphasizing the blooms of Spring, the show will feature hydrangeas, spring bulbs, poppies and more. Admission to the Mitchell Park Domes is $9 for adults and $8 for Milwaukee residents. For more information on discounted rates and group rates, visit the Mitchell Park Domes’ website.

March 30: Egg Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

Celebrate Easter and the arrival of Spring with Milwaukee County Zoo’s Egg Day. This event promises fun for the whole family, featuring Bingo Scavenger Hunt, face painting and a parade featuring the Easter bunny. The zoo residents will also be celebrating the holiday as they interact with festive enrichment items filled with their favorite foods. Egg Day activities are free to access with zoo admission. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website for more info.

March 31: Barely Civil Album Release Show

Milwaukee emo band Barely Civil is celebrating the release of its third full-length album titled I’d Say It’s Not Fine with a show at Cactus Club. The album has been highly anticipated by fans after the band released its sophomore album in 2020 during the pandemic shutdowns, leaving opportunity for supporting the album with live shows to a minimum. Barely Civil will be joined by Overhand, Magazine Beach and Known Moons. This show also marks the first Milwaukee live appearance by Known Moons, a new Milwaukee group that Urban Milwaukee covered earlier this year. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Cactus Club’s website.