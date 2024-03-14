Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in Milwaukee in between your corned beef sandwiches and pints of Guinness for St Patrick’s Day.

The Sugar Maple is back at it with another themed pop-up event, this time celebrating the longest-running live action American sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Tosa Restaurant Week will see dozens of restaurants offering special pricing on menu items and the Marcus Performing Arts Center is putting on a production of Clue, based on the popular board whodunit board game.

March 15-17: It’s Always Sunny in Milwadelphia

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at everyone’s favorite fictional dive bar – Paddy’s Pub! The Sugar Maple is hosting an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia pop-up, featuring a curated art show, a themed vendor fair, food vendors, costume contents, decorations and more. The bar will serve a number of cocktails inspired by the series, such as Fight Milk and Riot Juice. Join the scavenger hunt for “Paddy’s Eggs,” held each day of the pop-up, for a chance to win various prizes. See our earlier coverage for more information.

March 15-16: Streets Alive!

Experience the Milwaukee Public Museum’s popular “Streets of Old Milwaukee” exhibit in a new way through the “Streets Alive!” tour. Guests will travel back in time to learn about the people, places and things that put Milwaukee on the map. This time, however, staff members will be dressed in period attire to help answer any questions about Milwaukee’s history. “Streets Alive!” will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

March 15-17: Clue

The classic whodunit board game hits the stage this weekend with Marcus Performing Arts Center’s presentation of Clue. Six mysterious guests who seemingly do not know one another gather at Boddy Manor. But when murder and blackmail is thrown in the mix, the night turns to chaos. Can you successfully guess who committed the murder, where the murder was committed and what the murder was committed with? Regardless, you’ll be laughing all the way until the final twist at the end. Tickets start at $42.50. For more information and for showtimes, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.

March 15: Sleepy Gaucho Record Release Show

Milwaukee songwriter Sleepy Gaucho is celebrating the release of his new album True Love Corridor with a show at the Pabst Theater Group’s brand new venue, Vivarium. Sleepy Gaucho’s new record features layers of hazy psych-folk and melancholic homages to ‘70s yacht rock and A.M. radio. This show will also be an opportunity for fans to pick up a vinyl copy of the new album. Sleepy Gaucho will receive support from Ellie Jackson and Moonglow. Tickets range between $12 and $20 and can be purchased on the AXS website. Check out Sleepy Gaucho’s new album wherever you stream your music.

March 14-23: Tosa Restaurant Week

The third-annual Tosa Restaurant Week is putting dozens of restaurants in the spotlight. Restaurants such as Eldr + Rime, Pizza Man, Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club and more will offer specially priced menu items in Milwaukee’s western suburb. For a complete breakdown of restaurants participating in this 10-day event, visit the Discover Wauwatosa website.

March 16-17: FIRST Robotics Competition – Wisconsin Regionals

Billed as “the ultimate sport for the mind,” the FIRST Robotics Competition will see 54 high school teams from Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota compete in action-packed games. Guests will have the opportunity to see the robots up close and talk with the students and mentors. The FIRST Robotics Competition is free to attend and will take place at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Each day will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the FIRST Wisconsin website.