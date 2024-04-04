Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s already been a busy week with an election and the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener, but the week isn’t over yet and there’s still lots to do and see this weekend. Midwest Gaming Classic is bringing over 200 gaming-themed vendors to the Baird Center, and Broken Bat Brewing is celebrating its seventh anniversary. WMSE’s popular Rockabilly Chili event will pit dozens of Milwaukee restaurants against each other for title of “Best Chili,” and a new beer fest aims at raising money for Milwaukee County Parks.

April 5-7: Midwest Gaming Classic

Shop from over 200 gaming-themed vendors and interact with over 10,000 games when the Midwest Gaming Classic returns to the Baird Center this weekend. The convention will feature everything from pinball machines and arcade cabinets to home video game consoles and tabletop gaming. Take on your friends in air hockey or your favorite collectible card games – there’s something for every type of gamer at the Midwest Gaming Classic. The convention will also feature live music, panels from industry professionals, live podcasting and more. Midwest Gaming Classic will run from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Midwest Gaming Classic website.

April 6: Broken Bat Brewing Seven-Year Anniversary

Broken Bat Brewing is celebrating its seventh birthday with a party featuring free food and two brand-new beers. Attendees can enjoy free hot dogs, brats and burgers all day and then wash them down with either the “Pick It” or “Captain Cliche IPA.” The “Pick It” is a Blueberry Lemon Kettle Sour clocking in at 5.5% ABV with the perfect blend of sweet and sour. The “Captain Cliche IPA” is a juicy cliche IPA with a 6.8% ABV. Broken Bat Brewing Company will be celebrating its seven-year anniversary from noon to 11 p.m.

April 7: WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili

The weather this week has been pretty miserable, but WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili is here to warm things up. Sample chili from over 40 different restaurants, cafes and caterers from all over Milwaukee and then vote for your favorite. Participants will compete for the title of “best chili” in a variety of categories including “Best meat,” “Best Heat,” “Best Veggie,” “Most Unique Chili” and “Best Display.” If you bring two or more non-perishable food items for donation to the Hunger Task Force, you’ll receive an additional two sample tickets. Doors open for Rockabilly Chili at 11 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit WMSE’s website.

April 7: Pours for Parks

Enjoy unlimited samples from over 20 local breweries for the new Pours for Parks beer fest. Breweries from Milwaukee and its surrounding areas will pour beers in support of a different Milwaukee County Park for each event. For the debut fest, all funds will go towards supporting Friends of Humboldt Park. Pours for Parks will be set up at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery and will feature a VIP session and two General Admission sessions. The VIP session will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will grant ticket holders early access to the event as well as exclusive VIP samples. VIP tickets are $75. The General Admission sessions will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets to both sessions are $60 and will feature 2.5 hours of unlimited beer sampling. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MKE Tix website.

April 7: Ladies Rock 2024 Camper Showcase

The 2024 Ladies Rock Camp session has ended, and it’s time for the campers to show off what they’ve learned. Company Brewing is hosting the Ladies Rock 2024 Camper Showcase, where each band will perform one original song that they wrote over the course of their weekend camp. This is an all-ages show that will start at 7 p.m. Admission to the show is a $10 suggested donation. Ladies Rock Camp is an adult camp for women and gender-expansive people who are interested in learning an instrument and forming a band. Campers then perform an original song with their newly-formed band. For more information on Ladies Rock, visit the organization’s website.