Frankly Music Concert Is All About Strings
Performing three all-string works by Strauss, Schoenberg and Brahms.
Theoretical physicists have passionate debates about string theory: the idea that the fundamental building blocks of nature are not particles but strings. But there’s little disagreement that string instruments are the building blocks of chamber music, and Frankly Music’s upcoming concert, entitled “String Theory,” will provide plenty of evidence. The performance, on Monday, May 6, closes the series’ 20th anniversary season.
Frankly Music founder and violinist Frank Almond will be joined by five other string players: Charlene Kluegel, violin; Samantha Rodriguez, viola; Alejandro Duque, viola; Kenneth Olsen, cello, and Adrien Zitoun, cello.
The program opens with the String Sextet from the opera Capriccio by Richard Strauss. The composer’s last opera, written in 1941, Capriccio centers on a debate, advanced by a poet and a musician wooing the same woman, as to whether words or music are the highest art. When the opera is performed, the Sextet is played on the stage as the curtains rise. Writer Evan Judson describes the piece as “a lusciously scored string sextet that functions both as a prelude to the action and as the first topic of conversation in the on-stage drama.”
Transfigured Night, by Arnold Schoenberg, continues the words and music theme, presenting a musical interpretation of a 19th century German poem by Richard Dehmel. “Everyone sees the name of Arnold Schoenberg and runs the other way,” Almond said. He acknowledges that Schoenberg’s 12-tone compositions, once described by a New York Times critic as “dreadful, aggressively dissonant pieces,” can be challenging for the listener. But Transfigured Night is an early work, written in 1899 when Schoenberg was 25. Almond describes the sextet as a lush extension of Wagner and Mahler that illustrates Schoenberg’s “unbelievable skill in writing for strings.” Dehmel’s controversial poem tells the story of a woman’s shameful confession: she has borne the child of another man. According to musicologist Kai Christiansen, “Schoenberg’s music unmistakably expresses the narrative: a brooding introduction, an angst-ridden confession full of unresolved longing, a brief return of the dark but moonlit setting, a deeply loving reply, noble and equal longing, and a final transfiguration into radiant grace and serenity.”
String Theory will be performed at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave. Tickets are available online.
