The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Milwaukee Temporarily Closes Taco Bell, Citing Manager’s Drug, Alcohol Use
The employee also admitted to providing illegal substances to an underage worker.
Nov 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Puerto Rican Restaurant Coming to Layton Park
Sabor Divino plans to open in early 2024 serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Nov 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Apres-Ski Bar Opening Downtown
Experts Only, created by Mike Eitel, will have grand opening on Nov. 30.
Nov 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Now Serving: Taco John’s Opens on South Side
Plus: state’s first Ben & Jerry’s, The Wolf on Broadway sets opening and farewell to Balzac.
Nov 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. 28-Year-Old Is A Rising Star Entrepreneur
From real estate to coffee, Djdade Denson is making his impact felt.
Nov 24th, 2023 by Meredith Melland
6. Green Infrastructure Improvements Coming To Becher Street Overpass
Project will capture stormwater where W. Becher Street goes under Interstate 94.
Nov 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Council Temporarily Closes Riverwest Dollar General
Citing litter, neighborhood complaints and failure to comply with a plan of operation.
Nov 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Nearly 1,000 MPS Students Haven’t Attended A Single Day of School This Year
District Attorney’s office doesn’t have capacity to prosecute all the truancy cases.
Nov 21st, 2023 by Corri Hess
9. 20 Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals
These Milwaukee restaurants are serving festive meals to enjoy on-site or at home.
Nov 14th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Urban Reads: Study Shows Narrow Travel Lanes are Safer
All the city news you can use.
Nov 19th, 2023 by Jeff Wood
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Neo-Nazi Demonstration in Madison
Nov 18th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Milwaukee County’s Washington Park Designated a Historic Landmark
Nov 17th, 2023 by Sup. Peter Burgelis
7. Museum of Wisconsin Art Hires Curator of Architecture and Design
Nov 21st, 2023 by Museum of Wisconsin Art
8. Statement on Redistricting Case
Nov 21st, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
9. Museum of Wisconsin Art Appoints First Deputy Director
Nov 21st, 2023 by Museum of Wisconsin Art
10. Cousins Subs® Promotes Hilary Krekling to Vice President of Operations
Krekling joins the brand’s Corporate Support Center Leadership Team.
Nov 15th, 2023 by Cousins Subs
