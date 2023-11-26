The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

3. Apres-Ski Bar Opening Downtown Experts Only, created by Mike Eitel, will have grand opening on Nov. 30. Nov 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

7. Council Temporarily Closes Riverwest Dollar General Citing litter, neighborhood complaints and failure to comply with a plan of operation. Nov 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

9. 20 Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals These Milwaukee restaurants are serving festive meals to enjoy on-site or at home. Nov 14th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.