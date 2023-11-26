Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 26th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee Temporarily Closes Taco Bell, Citing Manager’s Drug, Alcohol Use

1. Milwaukee Temporarily Closes Taco Bell, Citing Manager’s Drug, Alcohol Use

The employee also admitted to providing illegal substances to an underage worker.

Nov 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Puerto Rican Restaurant Coming to Layton Park

2. Puerto Rican Restaurant Coming to Layton Park

Sabor Divino plans to open in early 2024 serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Nov 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Apres-Ski Bar Opening Downtown

3. Apres-Ski Bar Opening Downtown

Experts Only, created by Mike Eitel, will have grand opening on Nov. 30.

Nov 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Now Serving: Taco John’s Opens on South Side

4. Now Serving: Taco John’s Opens on South Side

Plus: state’s first Ben & Jerry’s, The Wolf on Broadway sets opening and farewell to Balzac.

Nov 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

28-Year-Old Is A Rising Star Entrepreneur

5. 28-Year-Old Is A Rising Star Entrepreneur

From real estate to coffee, Djdade Denson is making his impact felt.

Nov 24th, 2023 by Meredith Melland

Green Infrastructure Improvements Coming To Becher Street Overpass

6. Green Infrastructure Improvements Coming To Becher Street Overpass

Project will capture stormwater where W. Becher Street goes under Interstate 94.

Nov 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Council Temporarily Closes Riverwest Dollar General

7. Council Temporarily Closes Riverwest Dollar General

Citing litter, neighborhood complaints and failure to comply with a plan of operation.

Nov 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Nearly 1,000 MPS Students Haven’t Attended A Single Day of School This Year

8. Nearly 1,000 MPS Students Haven’t Attended A Single Day of School This Year

District Attorney’s office doesn’t have capacity to prosecute all the truancy cases.

Nov 21st, 2023 by Corri Hess

20 Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals

9. 20 Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals

These Milwaukee restaurants are serving festive meals to enjoy on-site or at home.

Nov 14th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Urban Reads: Study Shows Narrow Travel Lanes are Safer

10. Urban Reads: Study Shows Narrow Travel Lanes are Safer

All the city news you can use.

Nov 19th, 2023 by Jeff Wood

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Nonprofit executive and community advocate Sharlen Moore files for candidacy to serve residents of the 10th Aldermanic District

1. Nonprofit executive and community advocate Sharlen Moore files for candidacy to serve residents of the 10th Aldermanic District

 

Nov 17th, 2023 by Sharlen Moore

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

2. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

Two-week Closure of Michigan Avenue Exit Ramp in City of Milwaukee

3. Two-week Closure of Michigan Avenue Exit Ramp in City of Milwaukee

 

Nov 22nd, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Neo-Nazi Demonstration in Madison

4. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Neo-Nazi Demonstration in Madison

 

Nov 18th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Appoints Sumaiyah Clark as Chief Equity Officer

5. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Appoints Sumaiyah Clark as Chief Equity Officer

 

Nov 14th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

Milwaukee County’s Washington Park Designated a Historic Landmark

6. Milwaukee County’s Washington Park Designated a Historic Landmark

 

Nov 17th, 2023 by Sup. Peter Burgelis

Museum of Wisconsin Art Hires Curator of Architecture and Design

7. Museum of Wisconsin Art Hires Curator of Architecture and Design

 

Nov 21st, 2023 by Museum of Wisconsin Art

Statement on Redistricting Case

8. Statement on Redistricting Case

 

Nov 21st, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Museum of Wisconsin Art Appoints First Deputy Director

9. Museum of Wisconsin Art Appoints First Deputy Director

 

Nov 21st, 2023 by Museum of Wisconsin Art

Cousins Subs® Promotes Hilary Krekling to Vice President of Operations

10. Cousins Subs® Promotes Hilary Krekling to Vice President of Operations

Krekling joins the brand’s Corporate Support Center Leadership Team.

Nov 15th, 2023 by Cousins Subs

