Green Infrastructure Improvements Coming To Becher Street Overpass

Construction is underway on an effort to make a concrete and asphalt colossus a little bit more “green.”

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, with general contractor C.W. Purpero, Inc., is adding green infrastructure components underneath Interstate 43/94 at the W. Becher Street overpass.

The project will capture stormwater runoff through natural vegetation, dry stream beds, a bio-infiltration basin and a “stormwater forest.” The water, contaminated with oil and other metals from the roadway, would otherwise end up in the nearby Kinnickinnic River or Deep Tunnel combined sewer system. A total of 18 drains from the freeway are to be connected to the site below.

The infrastructure improvements are being installed on what has long been an effectively-vacant, four-acre lot north of W. Becher Street between S. 4th and 5th streets. The freeway becomes an elevated structure at that point, creating a cavernous, largely-covered space underneath as it approaches Downtown.

Project renderings depict new walking paths being added to the site.

The street serves as a link between the Bay View, Lincoln Village and Harbor District neighborhoods. But multi-layered ramps paralleling the freeway create a disconnect between the east and west sides.

The surrounding roadways will not be reconfigured as part of the project. But Becher Street to the east was rebuilt in 2021. Using increased tax revenue from Michels Corp’s River One development, the Department of Public Works rebuilt W. Becher Street from S. 1st to S. 4th street with protected bike lanes. The lanes end abruptly going to the west, requiring cyclists to merge with motor vehicle traffic.

The Becher Street environmental project follows a larger effort that saw green infrastructure, including a new pedestrian trail, installed underneath the Marquette Interchange. That project was put into place at the same time a large homeless encampment, known as Tent City, had been established, and subsequently removed, in the area..

A third “Fresh Coast Green Highways” project is already being planned to the north of the Becher Street project. Known as the Mineral Street Overpass Project, the improvements will be designed to capture stormwater runoff under the elevated freeway as it passes through Walker’s Point and improve its visual appeal. An open house is scheduled on Dec. 4 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Arts @ Large, 1100 S. 5th St. Construction is expected to take place in 2024.

The project, according to the 2023 MMSD budget, has a $2.55 million cost. A similar amount of money was appropriated for both the Mineral Street project and a yet to be identified fourth green highway project.

In October, the City of Milwaukee, as a municipal partner, formally accepted responsibility for maintaining the improvements for a period of at least 10 years. The State of Wisconsin is to reimburse the city up to $150,000 for the work. The agreement acknowledges that the state is likely to reconstruct the above roadway during that period and is liable for the cost of any repairs to the green infrastructure.

2022 Site Photos

Renderings

Aerial Photo