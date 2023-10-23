Fiserv Forum Unveils Food and Drink Offerings For 2023-24

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A giant Bavarian pretzel, bacon-loaded burger and state fair-style cream puffs are among the new food and beverage offerings at Fiserv Forum for the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 2023-2024 season.

The Bucks debuted the full selection at a Monday morning press conference, filling the main concourse with the smell of fried foods, baked goods and — of course — Johnsonville meats; the Sheboygan Falls-based company was named the official sausage of the Bucks earlier this month.

“Here in the Midwest, people love good modest comfort,” said Keith Luce, senior executive chef for Fiserv Forum and Deer District. “And that’s really what we’re trying to begin with here.”

Luce highlighted several of the new additions including a bacon bomb burger, brisket sandwich and an “amazing” andouille sausage with caramelized onions and roasted peppers.

“Johnsonville was an amazing addition to our arsenal,” Luce said. “People grew up with Johnsonville — they know the sausage — so it just gives us another level of confidence.”

Johnsonville, which is also the official sausage of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, will serve bratwursts, andouille sausages, beef hot dogs, rookie dogs and summer sausage sticks at all Fiserv Forum events.

The MECCA Burger Bar will debut a slate of new items including the Tri-Mecca burger, vegetarian combo, grilled Greek chicken sandwich, ripper dog, MKE turkey grinder, bacon bomb burger combo and buck wild fries.

At The Cluckery, guests can look forward to honey butter biscuits, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and a riff on chicken and waffles served in a waffle cone bowl.

New options for pizza, wings, pulled pork and smoked brisket sandwiches and more will also be available at select locations throughout the arena.

Milwaukee’s Tots on the Street also makes an appearance on the menu this season. The mobile business’s handmade tater tots will be available at The Southside Market at sections 207 and 209. The market will also sell Mini-waukee sliders.

Just down the way, at section 112, The Laughing Taco will continue to serve its tacos al pastor.

Sweet-toothed fans will be able to purchase pints of Cedar Crest ice cream at sections 122 and 206. Also at section 206, a new dessert stand, Sweet Spot, will serve cream puffs in nontraditional flavors such as cherry pie.

Suite offerings are decidedly more upscale, with options such as lobster corn dogs, baked brie and tomahawk chef-carved steak. An upgraded dessert cart features a variety of cakes, cookies and candy, as well as baked goods from Bunny’s Bite and BB Cakes.

In addition to food, a selection of new beverages with join the lineup.

“We have a very robust beverage program,” said Mason Gohlke, vice president of hospitality at Fiserv Forum and Deer District. “Everyone’s going to be able to find something here at Fiserv Forum, whether that is an N/A beverage or one of our great beer selections, as well as our wide wine selection.”

Ballers Champagne, the official champagne of the Bucks, will be available at select concession stands throughout the forum. New beverages from Captain Morgan, including Vita Coco Captain Morgan Spiked cans will be available at sections 104 and 113, as well as in the Potawatomi and Jockey clubs. DAOU Lounge, which was unveiled last season, will serve a selection of wines from a family-owned and operated winery based in Paso Robles.

Gohlke also noted that efficiency will be a main focus this season, with the intent of “getting fans back into the seats” as quickly as possible. Several concession stands will utilize self-checkout systems to accomplish that goal.

Last year, Fiserv introduced a checkout-free store, The Market by Michelob ULTRA, powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. The store aims to facilitate quicker transactions and eliminate the need for checkout clerks.

The Bucks will play their regular season-opening game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Oct. 26.

More information on concessions is available online.

Photos