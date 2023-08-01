Tots on the Street Scores Fiserv Forum Stand

The gourmet tater tot business will make its debut Tuesday night during the Paramore concert.

Tots on the Street (TOTS) has become a familiar sight at all kinds of local events, serving its gourmet, stuffed tater tots to outdoor concert-goers, festival attendees, farmers market shoppers and more. This week, the mobile business will add one more destination: Fiserv Forum.

It’s been a whirlwind journey for Tami and Hannah Kopplin, the mother-daughter team behind TOTS.

“It was one of my favorite days of my life,” said Hannah Kopplin of Monday, when she received confirmation that TOTS would open in time for Tuesday night’s Paramore concert at the arena. “We just feel so thankful, and I want people to hear that.”

Prior to securing a permanent spot at Fiserv, TOTS participated in two pop-up markets in partnership with the arena. The truck’s gluten-free menu and plentiful vegan offerings caught the attention of Fiserv’s food and beverage leadership, who are working to bring more allergy-friendly options into the stadium.

“We really focus on the flavor, but then we’re also trying to be really considerate of those groups out there that can’t enjoy a typical food truck,” said Tami Kopplin.

“We just try to be as inclusive as we can,” Hannah Kopplin added.

TOTS will start off its tenure at Fiserv Forum with a core menu of crowd-friendly flavors including OG, Wisconsin cheese curd and chicken bacon ranch tots. Throughout the Milwaukee Bucks’ season, the Kopplins said they plan to offer specials that align with theme nights such as Pride Night and Noche Latina.

In addition to Tuesday’s Paramore concert, TOTS will also be present for Drake’s Aug. 4 performance. The business will operate out of a temporary stand for the first several months, then relocate to a permanent space in October.

The completed stand will be located on the south concourse, across from section 208. TOTS is slated to join a collection of several vendors operating in a food court-style format and offering affordable food options, the Kopplins said.

“That’s something that’s been really, really important to us,” Hannah Kopplin said, noting that the business has navigated challenges related to inflation while keeping customers top of mind. “We have had to raise our prices a little, but we do try to stay a more affordable option.”

Amid the launch of the newest TOTS location, the Kopplins and their team will continue operating their small fleet of food trucks across the city. A full schedule of upcoming appearances is available online.

As she prepares for the newest venture, Hannah Kopplin said she and her mom continue to cherish the encouragement they’ve received from the community.

“I want people to know that it makes a difference when you go out to support a small business,” she said. “Look what has happened. We would not be where we are without all the support.”