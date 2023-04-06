Milwaukee Bucks Unveils DAOU Lounge at Fiserv Forum

The new, luxury lounge marks the first NBA partnership for DAOU Family Estates, a California-based winery.

The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with DAOU Family Estates, recently unveiled a new private lounge at Fiserv Forum.

Featuring white leather seating, red accents and botanical decor, the luxe lounge is located near Section 103 on the arena’s main concourse. Its entrance is marked by the “DAOU Doe,” an homage to the Bucks’ logo.

In addition to a view of the action on the court, guests at the lounge can expect customizable catering services and a selection of DAOU’s award-winning wines.

Even outside the lounge, attendees will be able to purchase the company’s wine throughout each floor of the arena during events.

“Whether it’s on the court or in the vineyard, the pursuit of excellence is what binds the Milwaukee Bucks and DAOU — two icons at the top of their game, determined to be the best,” said Neb Lukic, president of DAOU Family Estates. “This, coupled with our shared focus on creating meaningful experiences for our consumers, DAOU and the Bucks are the perfect pairing.”

Brothers George and Daniel Daou founded the winery in 2007 with a focus on producing high-quality wines from classic Bordeaux varietals such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc.

The new lounge is a milestone for the winery, marking DAOU’s first-ever NBA partnership. The family-owned and operated winery is based in Paso Robles.

“We are thrilled to welcome DAOU as a partner of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Matt Pazaras, chief business development and strategy officer of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “Its commitment to excellence and dedication to quality make them a perfect match for our fans. We look forward to sharing DAOU’s outstanding wines with our guests at Fiserv Forum.”

The DAOU Lounge is available to rent during each of the Bucks’ upcoming playoff games. To rent the DAOU Lounge, email Premium Sales at premiumsales@bucks.com or visit Bucks Premium online.

Premium experiences at Fiserv, including suite and lounge rentals, typically cost between $2,400 to $12,000, depending on popularity of the opponent and type of game. Rental prices include game tickets and VIP parking passes. Food and beverage is purchased separately, unless otherwise noted.