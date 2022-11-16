Fiserv Forum Introduces ‘Just Walk Out’ Store

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Advanced technology used in self-driving cars, computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning will now be applied to a venture of surely equal importance: buying beer.

As the Bucks take on the Cavaliers Wednesday evening, Fiserv Forum will debut its newest concession stand, designed to ensure fans don’t miss a minute of the action on the court.

Powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, The Market by Michelob ULTRA will enable fans to grab drinks and snacks without having to wait in line. Simply swipe a credit card to enter, select your items and exit.

The store, located outside of Section 119 on the main concourse of the arena, is outfitted with sensors that detect when a product has left the shelf, automatically charging the matching credit card as the buyer leaves. The technology is so advanced, said a representative of the store, that it can handle several shoppers at once, seamlessly tracking which items are associated with each credit card.

Customers can also opt to go card-free. The Amazon One kiosk, located adjacent to The Market, allows customers to first scan their card, then their palm. After the scan is complete, customers can hover their palm over a sensor to make a purchase, rather than swiping their card. The technology is accessible at any Just Walk Out location in the world.

Shoppers can also pay through their Amazon account.

The Market will be Wisconsin’s first checkout-free store, with more likely to follow. Fiserv expects to receive glowing reviews, and would consider adding similar stores throughout the arena, according to Sharlan Edmonds, vice president of hospitality and strategy at Fiserv Forum.

The store will offer cotton candy and boxes of popcorn, water, soda and a selection of beers and seltzers.

Alcoholic drinks are limited to two per person and must be opened prior to exiting the store. An attendant will be on hand to enforce the rule and conduct ID checks.

“Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One are designed to eliminate checkout lines and enable fans to enjoy a quick and frictionless shopping experience,” said Dennis Williams, senior vice president and general manager at Fiserv Forum. “The Market by Michelob ULTRA is another reminder that Fiserv Forum is continuously raising the bar for world-class experiences, and we are thrilled to be the first location in the state to unveil this new shopping experience.”

The new store comes just months after Amazon drastically slowed the rollout of its self-checkout grocery concept, Amazon Fresh.

