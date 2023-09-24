Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Lowlands Group may not be the biggest restaurant group in the area, or the oldest, but it’s certainly the most chivalrous.

Ileana Rivera, chief operating officer for Lowlands, was inducted into the Knighthood of the Brewers’ Paddle earlier this month. She was the only American-born restaurant inductee honored this year.

“I am truly honored to be recognized by the Belgian Brewers’ Guild and to join the ranks of a select few who have received this distinction,” Rivera said in a statement.

A long-time industry veteran, Rivera has spent the past 15 years developing the beer and beverage program at Lowlands Group. Her credits include establishing one of the largest Belgian beer programs by scale and sales in the country.

“It has been a remarkable journey of learning about the rich culture and tradition of Belgian Brewers, and I am committed to continuing my role as an ambassador for Belgian bier right here in Wisconsin,” she said. “This recognition further inspires me to uphold the traditions, share the stories, and continue to deliver the exceptional quality of Belgian bier to our Lowlanders and to our guests.”

Rivera’s enthronement ceremony took place on Sept. 2 in the Brewer’s House at La Grand-Place in Brussels, Belgium; the historic venue dates back to 1698. The ceremony was part of Belgian Bier Weekend, a three-day festival honoring St. Arnold, the patron saint of brewing. As an additional nod to the brewing culture, honorary knights are tapped on each shoulder with a mash paddle rather than a sword.

Rivera is now the second honorary knight at the Lowlands Group, joining CEO Eric Wagner, who was knighted in 2012. “This is quite the honor for Ileana, and everyone at Lowlands Group could not be more excited,” Wagner said in a statement.

“She earned this over 15 years of working directly with our brewing partners, importers and distributors and introducing not just Lowlanders to the world’s greatest biers, but also thousands upon thousands of customers and other bier enthusiasts and aficionados. I am personally so happy for her and proud of her. I welcome her to the honorary knighthood!”

The Knighthood of the Brewers’ Paddle/Belgian Brewers Guild dates back to the 13th century, making it one of the oldest professional organizations in the world. The group dedicates itself to “preserving and honoring the traditions and nobility of the brewer’s trade and those who have rendered loyal services to the brewing profession,” according to a news release.

Through their joint project, Lowlands Brewing Collaborative, Rivera and Wagner have worked alongside world-renowned brewers to create exclusive beers for Lowlands Group restaurants.

That includes Jef Van Steenberge of Brouwerij Van Steenberge, a sixth generation brewing family known worldwide for Belgian biers including Augustijn, Gulden Draak and Piraat.

“Over the past 15 years, I have had the privilege of forming deep friendships with the brewers of Belgium, and I consider them not only colleagues but dear friends in the industry,” Rivera said.

Lowlands Group operates a number of Milwaukee area restaurants including Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, Café Benelux, Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club and Café Hollander.

Interval Coffee Opening King Drive Operation

Interval, a local coffee company, will relocate its roasting and packaging operations from the city’s West Side to the heart of the Bronzeville neighborhood. The company is leasing a 15,700-square-foot building at 2976 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., where it will focus on roasting beans for its two Milwaukee cafes, as well as expanding e-commerce and wholesale operations. Production at the new location will be under a new brand name, Neighborly Coffee Roasters. Developer Ryan Pattee, whose investment group purchased the building earlier this year, said he’s excited to welcome a local business into the neighborhood. Bronzeville has seen growth through a number of recent projects including a mixed-use library development being constructed across the street. “They’ve got a really good momentum going,” Pattee said of the neighborhood. “And we’re glad to be a part of it.”

Sustainability-Focused Flower Shop Opening in Bronzeville

414loral is putting down roots in a new location. The flower business, which recently relocated to the Bronzeville neighborhood, will welcome guests into its new space, 1739 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., at a Sept. 23 soft opening. The King Drive storefront was most recently home to Maranta Plant Shop, which closed in June. Saturday’s soft opening party, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., promises “all the cozy fall vibes,” with activities including a build-your-own bouquet bar, on-site acupressure and seasonal coffee drinks. Those who complete a mini-scavenger hunt — clues are posted to 414loral’s social media — will be eligible for a special discount at the soft opening.

Inaugural Hand Pie Fest Planned For South Side

Self-Service Beer Garden Opens at 3rd Street Market Hall

A new, self-service beer bar has officially launched at 3rd Street Market Hall. City Fountain, which was first announced in May, quietly opened Wednesday afternoon, replacing the former Photoverse Selfie Museum. The laid back concept features 24 Wisconsin-brewed beers including bigger brands and craft breweries, as well as a small-batch, seasonal, limited-run and exclusive-run beers. Tappers are mounted on a penny wall and accompanied by touch screens that note the beer’s title, categorization, brewery, price, ABV and IBU. The experience is fully customizable, giving guests the ability to choose which beer — and how much — they’d like to drink. “We want to lean into the fun and complex culture of beer-making while expanding our relationships with local breweries,” said Eric Kaye, general manager for 3rd Street Market Hall, in a May statement. “This new addition puts the tasting experience in the guest’s hands.”

Avli Brings Modern Greek Cuisine to Brewers Hill

The long-awaited Avli Inspired Greek is soon to open in Brewers Hill, promising to bring authentic, scratch-made cuisine, an adventurous beverage program and a convivial, neighborhood feel to the former View MKE space. The new restaurant, 1818 N. Hubbard St., opens to the public on Sept. 20, starting with dinner service only. Brunch, happy hour and lunch will debut later on. It’s the first Milwaukee location for the chain, which operates five Avli restaurants throughout the Chicago area. “Avli’s decision to come to Milwaukee was easy, as we feel there has never been a better time to eat and drink here,” said Louie Alexakis, founder and CEO of Avli, in a statement. “We are thrilled to join Milwaukee’s hospitality community, and to bring our contemporary, yet approachable Greek cuisine out-of-state for the first time.” Like its predecessor, which closed amid the pandemic, Avli capitalizes on its built-in overlook with floor-to-ceiling windows, a multi-level patio and accordion-style doors that pull back to reveal a breathtaking view of the cityscape.

New Burrito Restaurant and Bar For Downtown

A new tenant is poised to take over two downtown storefronts, bringing grab-and-go burritos, bar snacks and beverages to the East Town neighborhood. The new concepts, Eitel’s and Barrel Burrito Company, would open in the former Taco Bar MKE, 782 N. Jefferson St., and the adjacent The Dogg Haus, respectively. Mike Eitel, a 28-year industry veteran, is the force behind the proposed new businesses. He also operates Nomad World Pub and SportClub, under his entity, Caravan Hospitality Group and formerly oversaw and was a co-owner of the Lowlands group of restaurants. Eitel’s, slated to open in early November, would center on casual bites — ideal for pairing with a cold drink at the bar, dining alfresco on the sidewalk or sharing with friends at a table in the main dining room. A bar menu features chicken wings, chili, sliders and mac and cheese with a variety of customizable toppings.

The Connector Building Opens in Harambee

A new community hub has officially launched at the border of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods, marking the first phase in an ongoing development project aimed at revitalizing the area on and around the Beerline Trail. The Connector Building, 274 E. Keefe Ave., will serve as a site for trail programming, gatherings and events. It will also house a cafe, Kuumba Juice and Coffee, which is expected to open in the coming months. “This is a great opportunity to really uplift and look at all the assets within this community,” said Darryl Johnson, executive director for Riverworks Development Corporation, the organization leading the revitalization effort. Johnson addressed a crowd of community leaders, city officials and residents gathered for Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony — some huddled under a large, white tent while others held umbrellas against the morning’s cold drizzle.

8 Great Celebrations of Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest, a centuries old German tradition, has unsurprisingly become an annual staple in Milwaukee. The festivities last nearly a month, with the first themed beers launching in mid-to-late September, followed by gatherings — both miniature and large-scale. Attendees, German heritage or not, show an unabashed enthusiasm for amber lagers, lederhosen, polka and traditional dishes from sauerkraut to spätzle. This year, Milwaukee Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 6 through 8 at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. Now in its 13th year, the annual event claims to hold the title as the city’s longest-running Oktoberfest celebration. Milwaukee Oktoberfest will feature a lineup of live music, a weiner dog beauty pageant, Miss Oktoberfest, cornhole tournament, keg bowling and competitions including stein-hoisting and brat-eating. Attendees can also expect authentic German food and beer from Kegel’s Inn, a Bavarian-style beer hall and restaurant located in West Allis.

Jack’s American Pub Goes From Anti-Aaron Rodgers to Pro-NY Jets

A few weeks ago, Jack’s American Pub struck a playful deal with Milwaukeeans — when the New York Jets lose, you win. The promotion, which offered bar-goers free drinks if the NFL team lost a game, was a rib at former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets earlier this year amid a storm of controversy. For the promotion to apply, Rodgers had to start in the game. What the sports bar didn’t anticipate, however, was the amount of attention the deal would attract. The story spread like wildfire throughout news and social media channels, resulting in a full house on game day — and all eyes on Rodgers when he was sacked less than four minutes into the game, tearing his achilles. The injury effectively ended his season. Now, the bar is reversing the promotion, bringing the saga to a conclusion that nobody would have expected. Milwaukee sports fans that just last week were rooting against the Jets are now begrudging fans — at least, if they want to drink for free.

Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar

Landmark 1850 Inn, the oldest bar in Milwaukee, could reopen if a partner or new tenant is found. Joseph G. Halser III owned, operated and lived above the Cream City brick tavern from 1983 until his passing in 2022, when the bar closed. His family is now seeking prospective partners to reactivate that historic business. “It seems laughable, but few people understand how much time goes into running it right,” said Halser’s son, Joseph Halser IV. All three Halser sons had worked in the bar at points alongside their father. The right partner or tenant is one that can invest the time and energy into maintaining the building, which is as old as the city itself. “It’s never been about the money for us.” Urban Milwaukee reported that the property, 5905 S. Howell Ave., was for sale last week, but that it came with the surrounding properties and included a 10.6-acre potential development site across from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The asking price was $5 million.

Bartolotta Headquarters Moving to Walker’s Point

The Bartolotta Restaurants will vacate its headquarters to make way for the construction of the new Milwaukee Public Museum building. For the past 12 years, Bartolotta has occupied a building at 520 W. McKinley Ave. in the Haymarket neighborhood. The structure and neighboring properties on the northeast corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave. are being razed in preparation for the construction of Milwaukee Public Museum’s new $240 million facility. Despite its relocation, the company will — in a way — live on at the site. The Bartolotta family will be recognized within the new space. Bartolotta’s new offices will be in Walker’s Point at 234 W. Florida St.

Pilot Program Aims To Lower Infant Mortality Rates Through Healthy Food

Two community-based organizations are joining forces on a healthy meal delivery system aimed at improving health outcomes for mothers and infants in Milwaukee. Progressive Community Health Centers (PCHC) and Food For Health recently introduced a joint program that will provide healthy meals, nutrition guidance and wellness support to nearly 120 high-risk prenatal patients in Milwaukee, with the intent of lowering infant mortality rates. Representatives from both organizations appeared at FFH’s Bronzeville headquarters, 2007 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., for a Sept. 14 press conference, held in conjunction with National Food is Medicine Day, to discuss the new program. “We’re very excited to share with you how Food For Health is taking action on nutrition and food insecurity for those with the most vulnerable health needs,” said Kathy Koshgarian, CEO and president of FFH, which got its start under The Dohmen Company Foundation and now operates as a separate 501(c)(3).

