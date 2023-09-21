Inaugural Hand Pie Fest Planned For South Side

Festival will conclude Southside Dining Week with hand pie sampling, music and tours of newly-opened MiSA.

From Cornish pasties to South American empanadas, nearly every global cuisine has its own take on the hand pie. This year, a new festival invites Milwaukeeans to try them all.

The inaugural Hand Pie Fest is set for Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the recently-opened Mitchell Street Arts, 710 W. Historic Mitchell St.

The event will feature creations from 10 southside vendors including Modern Maki, AsianRican Foods, Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant, Cocina Filipina, Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare, Hot Dish Pantry, Tres Hermanos, La Casa de Alberto, Carnitas de Rafa and El Tlaxcalteca Restaurant.

Tickets, $25 each for general admission, cover entry to the festival and four hand pies of choice. After the tasting period concludes at 2 p.m., attendees are invited to cast a vote for their favorite. Winner of the “Tastiest Hand Pie” award will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

DJ Kenny Perez of Radio Milwaukee will be spinning tunes throughout the event. Attendees will also be able to tour the new Mitchell Street Arts space. An on-site bar will provide alcoholic and zero-proof beverages.

A majority of the festival’s vendors are also participants in Southside Dining Week; Hand Pie Fest will act as a finale to the week-long event.

Now in its third year, Southside Dining Week is set to begin on Sept. 30, featuring 44 establishments — and counting — with an emphasis on global cuisine.

Throughout the week, restaurants will offer a featured dish for $15 or less, though diners are encouraged to venture beyond the specials and try other menu items.

Notable offerings include Modern Maki’s Japanese fusion Hot Flamin’ Burrito, stuffed with spicy tuna spicy crab, eel, avocado, cucumber and spicy hot flaming crunch.

Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare, a recent addition to the Walker’s Point neighborhood, will serve a chicken tikka rice bowl with turmeric, carrots, pickled onions, kale slaw and rainbow salad.

Orenda Cafe has brunch covered with a carnita hash bowl, featuring pulled pork, potatoes, bell peppers, spinach, roasted cauliflower, candied pecans, radishes, roasted onion sauce and two eggs your way. The dish comes with a side of toast or pancakes.

The remaining featured dishes are as diverse as they are delicious. Along with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner offerings, diners will find extras including cocktails, desserts and coffee.

For a full list of restaurants and featured menu items, visit Southside Dining Week online. The event is organized by NEWaukee and presented by North Shore Bank.