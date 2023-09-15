Bartolotta Headquarters Moving to Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Bartolotta Restaurants will vacate its headquarters to make way for the construction of the new Milwaukee Public Museum building.

For the past 12 years, Bartolotta has occupied a building at 520 W. McKinley Ave. in the Haymarket neighborhood. The structure and neighboring properties on the northeast corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave. are being razed in preparation for the construction of Milwaukee Public Museum’s new $240 million facility.

Despite its relocation, the company will — in a way — live on at the site. The Bartolotta family will be recognized within the new space.

Bartolotta’s new offices will be in Walker’s Point at 234 W. Florida St.

The move, according to a press release, reflects the hospitality company’s “three-decades-long commitment to the Milwaukee community.” An occupancy permit for the new office was filed on Sept. 8.

“We recognize the importance of the new museum in Milwaukee, and we view our support as a civic duty that reinforces our commitment to the community,” said Paul Bartolotta, co-founder and owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants. “The decision we have made allows us to pay it forward, as the Milwaukee Public Museum expansion will serve as a statewide cultural, historical, and educational treasure, a symbol of our region’s greatness, and a beacon for friends, family, and neighbors to share for generations to come.”

The one-story office building on McKinley Avenue is situated on a portion of a 2.4-acre site that includes three parcels of land previously owned by Martin Drive Real Estate LLC, First Partners LLC and Haymarket Properties LLC. All were purchased by MPM, Inc. in 2021.

Bartolotta said in the news release that it had a below-market lease at its current office building that was to continue through 2027, but agreed to vacate early in order to accommodate the museum’s construction schedule. The property was previously owned by an entity controlled by Jennifer Bartolotta, wife of the late Joe Bartolotta. Barlotta’s moved into the building after it was renovated for use as a sales center for the failed Palomar condominium and hotel project.

Currently located at 800 W. Wells St., the museum has been publicly pursuing a new facility for over five years. The new building will contain exhibit space, visitor services, a cafe and retail store, underground parking, collections research and storage, classrooms, an auditorium, event venue space, offices, a small workshop for exhibit maintenance and back-of-house spaces.

The museum has released several previews of plans for its future exhibits, including an immersive Milwaukee streetscape, rainforest gallery, butterfly vivarium and more.

Bartolotta will join Tailored Salon, Nail Bar Milwaukee, Sesini Law Group, S.C. and several other office tenants within the Walker’s Point building. The six-story Cream City brick structure was redeveloped in 2008 by Pieper Properties.

The Bartolotta Restaurants, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, operates a portfolio of 10 establishments throughout the Milwaukee area, including Ristorante Bartolotta, Lake Park Bistro, Harbor House, Bacchus, Downtown Kitchen, Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club, Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield and Mequon, a catering company and an on-campus dining experience at Kohl’s corporate campus.