The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

10. Milwaukee Sales Tax Deal Reached, Referendum Dropped Deal at Capitol requires Common Council, County Board to pass new taxes with two-thirds votes. Includes substantial policy measures. Jun 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.