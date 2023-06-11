The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Milwaukee Has New Case Of Mpox
Diease formerly known as monkeypox hasn’t gone away. Free vaccines are available.
Jun 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Giannis and Brothers Opening Clothing Store
Second ‘Antetokounbros’ store (the first is in Athens) planned for Deer District.
Jun 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Transportation: Milwaukee’s First Bus Rapid Transit Line Is Open for Business
MCTS Connect 1 began rolling through early Sunday morning. Climb aboard to see how the first ride went.
Jun 4th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Park East Site To Be Relisted For Sale
Proposed $60 million hotel and apartment complex on downtown land never happened..
Jun 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. The Edison Announces Opening Date
Third Ward’s ‘sophisticated neighborhood grill’ will open on July 5.
Jun 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Transportation: Milwaukee Planning Three Protected Bike Lanes, Trail to Lake
City seeking federal funds from state to advance projects across city.
Jun 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Friday Photos: Third Ward Tower Making Its Mark
Building will eventually rise 31 stories, but it’s already clearly visible
Jun 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. East Side Restaurant Damaged in Overnight Fire
Japanese restaurant Kawa, on Murray Ave. caught fire Tuesday night.
Jun 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. POP Plans August Opening in Walker’s Point
New bar and brunch spot offering ‘diva drinks’ and theme nights coming this summer.
Jun 8th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Milwaukee Sales Tax Deal Reached, Referendum Dropped
Deal at Capitol requires Common Council, County Board to pass new taxes with two-thirds votes. Includes substantial policy measures.
Jun 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. Body Found In A Vehicle That Was Towed
Jun 5th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Cristo Rey Jesuit’s Class of 2023 brings values, hunger, and millions of dollars to college
100% of graduating class accepted to college for fifth consecutive year
Jun 2nd, 2023 by Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee
8. 139-year-old Eastcastle Place Building Listed in the National Register of Historic Places; Will Receive Federal Protections and Benefits
The Wisconsin Historical Society Announced the News to Eastcastle Place, a Building with a Storied History
Jun 7th, 2023 by Eastcastle Place
9. Current BOZA inconsistency and dysfunction detrimental to serving the public
Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland June 7, 2023
Jun 7th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
10. Tourism in Milwaukee sets new record with $6.018 billion economic impact in 2022
Greater Milwaukee area helps deliver statewide record year for tourism, accounting for more than 25% of total tourism impact in Wisconsin
Jun 6th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee
