Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 11th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee Has New Case Of Mpox

1. Milwaukee Has New Case Of Mpox

Diease formerly known as monkeypox hasn’t gone away. Free vaccines are available.

Jun 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Giannis and Brothers Opening Clothing Store

2. Giannis and Brothers Opening Clothing Store

Second ‘Antetokounbros’ store (the first is in Athens) planned for Deer District.

Jun 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Milwaukee’s First Bus Rapid Transit Line Is Open for Business

3. Transportation: Milwaukee’s First Bus Rapid Transit Line Is Open for Business

MCTS Connect 1 began rolling through early Sunday morning. Climb aboard to see how the first ride went.

Jun 4th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Park East Site To Be Relisted For Sale

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Park East Site To Be Relisted For Sale

Proposed $60 million hotel and apartment complex on downtown land never happened..

Jun 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

The Edison Announces Opening Date

5. The Edison Announces Opening Date

Third Ward’s ‘sophisticated neighborhood grill’ will open on July 5.

Jun 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: Milwaukee Planning Three Protected Bike Lanes, Trail to Lake

6. Transportation: Milwaukee Planning Three Protected Bike Lanes, Trail to Lake

City seeking federal funds from state to advance projects across city.

Jun 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Third Ward Tower Making Its Mark

7. Friday Photos: Third Ward Tower Making Its Mark

Building will eventually rise 31 stories, but it’s already clearly visible

Jun 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

East Side Restaurant Damaged in Overnight Fire

8. East Side Restaurant Damaged in Overnight Fire

Japanese restaurant Kawa, on Murray Ave. caught fire Tuesday night.

Jun 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

POP Plans August Opening in Walker’s Point

9. POP Plans August Opening in Walker’s Point

New bar and brunch spot offering ‘diva drinks’ and theme nights coming this summer.

Jun 8th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Sales Tax Deal Reached, Referendum Dropped

10. Milwaukee Sales Tax Deal Reached, Referendum Dropped

Deal at Capitol requires Common Council, County Board to pass new taxes with two-thirds votes. Includes substantial policy measures.

Jun 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Long-term lane closures to begin along I-43 in Milwaukee

1. Long-term lane closures to begin along I-43 in Milwaukee

 

Jun 8th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

2. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Committee recommends denial of license application for intermodal station parking lot at 701 W. St. Paul

3. Committee recommends denial of license application for intermodal station parking lot at 701 W. St. Paul

 

Jun 6th, 2023 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Body Found In A Vehicle That Was Towed

4. Body Found In A Vehicle That Was Towed

 

Jun 5th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Cristo Rey Jesuit’s Class of 2023 brings values, hunger, and millions of dollars to college

5. Cristo Rey Jesuit’s Class of 2023 brings values, hunger, and millions of dollars to college

100% of graduating class accepted to college for fifth consecutive year

Jun 2nd, 2023 by Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee

Wisconsin Senators Recommend Candidates to the White House for Federal Judgeship on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

6. Wisconsin Senators Recommend Candidates to the White House for Federal Judgeship on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

 

Jun 8th, 2023 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Kikkoman gives $2 million for new UWM research vessel

7. Kikkoman gives $2 million for new UWM research vessel

 

Jun 9th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

139-year-old Eastcastle Place Building Listed in the National Register of Historic Places; Will Receive Federal Protections and Benefits

8. 139-year-old Eastcastle Place Building Listed in the National Register of Historic Places; Will Receive Federal Protections and Benefits

The Wisconsin Historical Society Announced the News to Eastcastle Place, a Building with a Storied History

Jun 7th, 2023 by Eastcastle Place

Current BOZA inconsistency and dysfunction detrimental to serving the public

9. Current BOZA inconsistency and dysfunction detrimental to serving the public

Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland June 7, 2023

Jun 7th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Tourism in Milwaukee sets new record with $6.018 billion economic impact in 2022

10. Tourism in Milwaukee sets new record with $6.018 billion economic impact in 2022

Greater Milwaukee area helps deliver statewide record year for tourism, accounting for more than 25% of total tourism impact in Wisconsin

Jun 6th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us