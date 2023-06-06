Giannis and Brothers Opening Clothing Store

Second 'Antetokounbros' store (the first is in Athens) planned for Deer District.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is opening a retail store in Deer District.

According to a building permit filed with the Department of Neighborhood Services, a $300,000 project is planned to build an “Antetokounbros” store on the first floor of The Trade hotel, 420 W. Juneau Ave.

It would be the second clothing store for the Antetokounmpo brothers, including Giannis, Francis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex. The brothers opened a store in 2022 in the Athens International Airport in Greece, where four of the brothers grew up.

The brand offers an array of clothes the brothers can often be seen wearing, including Giannis’ oft-donned bucket hat.

The new store is planned for a commercial space near the intersection of N. 5th St. and W. Juneau Ave.

Hotel developer North Central Group opened the 207-room, nine-story hotel last month. Gary Brink & Associates designed the hotel and is also listed as the architect for the store. Tri-North is serving as the general contractor.

The Antetokounmpo family launched a company, Ante Inc., last week to manage the growing family empire. Earlier Tuesday, Giannis posted on social media that the company acquired an ownership interest in Candy Funhouse. The Canadian candy company is focused on online sales of candy gift boxes.

In addition to a growing number of investments, including in the Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Soccer team Nashville SC, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sponsorship agreement with Nike and several other brands.

Representatives of the Bucks, North Central and Gary Brink did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. The building permit is attached to the Fiserv Forum parcel, but lists details consistent with The Trade hotel.