Milwaukee Has New Case Of Mpox

Diease formerly known as monkeypox hasn't gone away. Free vaccines are available.

Milwaukee hasn’t closed the door on mpox. The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) reports a new case of the disease, once known as monkeypox, was confirmed Sunday.

“[MHD] is in contact with the individual, who is currently isolating and following all recommended guidance, and notified all close contacts,” said the health department in a statement.

The city has recorded 37 confirmed cases of the viral infection. This was the first positive case since March 20. The city reported its first case in July 2022.

Symptoms include painful rashes or sores and a flu-like illness. It spreads through a variety of mediums associated with intimate contact, including bodily fluids, contacting rashes or stores and touching surfaces or objects used by someone with the disease.

There is no approved treatment for mpox, but individuals can receive a two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine course.

“Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can get mpox through close, personal contact with someone who has symptoms of mpox,” said MHD in a statement. “However, data suggests that the virus has primarily spread among social networks of gay, bisexual, and same-gender-loving men through intimate contact. Risk is especially high for same-gender-loving men who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners.”

The free vaccine is available without an appointment at three MHD clinics: Southside Health Center, Northwest Health Center and Keenan Sexual Health Clinic. Interested individuals should check time availability before visiting a clinic. The vaccine’s availability is limited to those 18 or older who have known or expected exposure to the disease, gay or bisexual men and gender-nonconforming individuals with multiple sexual partners.

For additional information, see the MHD website.