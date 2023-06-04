The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Murphy’s Law: Brewers Floundering on Stadium Deal
Baseball Commissioner’s threat looks desperate, team’s lobbying looks inept.
May 29th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
2. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Hampton Inn Mysteriously Closes
Signs point to financial issues. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
May 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Friday Photos: Streetcar Rolling Through Rising Couture
Lakefront tower now stands 15 stories tall, while streetcar connection is built out in base.
Jun 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Whisky Haze Is Permanently Closed
The Washington Heights whiskey bar called it quits last month.
Jun 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Seeks ‘Landmark Development’ for Downtown
Milwaukee seeks developer for multiple-building project near 5th and Wisconsin.
May 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. City Hall: Milwaukee Loses Its ‘A’ Credit Rating, Costing Millions
City is now only three levels above junk. Costs of borrowing keep increasing.
May 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Republicans Block State Funding For Iron District Stadium
Gov. Evers proposed $9.3 million in support for $45 million stadium. Plus: Concert venue downsized.
Jun 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Assessment Error Costs Milwaukee $750,000
AT&T building was given improper tax bill after 2021 sale. Whoops.
May 30th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Wisconsin Planning Passenger Trains To Green Bay, Madison
Startup could be funded by $44 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
May 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. Take the Shuttle to Pridefest
Traffic and parking are a breeze when you ride to PrideFest on the bus!
Jun 4th, 2015 by Milwaukee County Transit System
6. Wells Fargo Awards $180,000 to Eight Milwaukee Area Nonprofits
May 31st, 2023 by Wells Fargo
9. Just Announced! Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season
Dynamic, exciting shows will delight audiences of all ages
May 30th, 2023 by Marcus Performing Arts Center
