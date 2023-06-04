The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Murphy’s Law: Brewers Floundering on Stadium Deal

1. Murphy’s Law: Brewers Floundering on Stadium Deal

Baseball Commissioner’s threat looks desperate, team’s lobbying looks inept.

May 29th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: Downtown Hampton Inn Mysteriously Closes

2. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Hampton Inn Mysteriously Closes

Signs point to financial issues. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

May 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Streetcar Rolling Through Rising Couture

3. Friday Photos: Streetcar Rolling Through Rising Couture

Lakefront tower now stands 15 stories tall, while streetcar connection is built out in base.

Jun 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Whisky Haze Is Permanently Closed

4. Whisky Haze Is Permanently Closed

The Washington Heights whiskey bar called it quits last month.

Jun 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Seeks ‘Landmark Development’ for Downtown

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Seeks ‘Landmark Development’ for Downtown

Milwaukee seeks developer for multiple-building project near 5th and Wisconsin.

May 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Milwaukee Loses Its ‘A’ Credit Rating, Costing Millions

6. City Hall: Milwaukee Loses Its ‘A’ Credit Rating, Costing Millions

City is now only three levels above junk. Costs of borrowing keep increasing.

May 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Republicans Block State Funding For Iron District Stadium

7. Republicans Block State Funding For Iron District Stadium

Gov. Evers proposed $9.3 million in support for $45 million stadium. Plus: Concert venue downsized.

Jun 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Assessment Error Costs Milwaukee $750,000

8. Assessment Error Costs Milwaukee $750,000

AT&T building was given improper tax bill after 2021 sale. Whoops.

May 30th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Planning Passenger Trains To Green Bay, Madison

9. Wisconsin Planning Passenger Trains To Green Bay, Madison

Startup could be funded by $44 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

May 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Armed Carjacking

1. Milwaukee Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Armed Carjacking

 

May 26th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

2. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Disastrous Supreme Court Ruling Underscores Importance of Wisconsin’s Wetland Protections

3. Disastrous Supreme Court Ruling Underscores Importance of Wisconsin’s Wetland Protections

 

May 26th, 2023 by Clean Wisconsin

Take the Shuttle to Pridefest

4. Take the Shuttle to Pridefest

Traffic and parking are a breeze when you ride to PrideFest on the bus!

Jun 4th, 2015 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes Against Republican Debt Ceiling Demands

5. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes Against Republican Debt Ceiling Demands

 

May 31st, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Wells Fargo Awards $180,000 to Eight Milwaukee Area Nonprofits

6. Wells Fargo Awards $180,000 to Eight Milwaukee Area Nonprofits

 

May 31st, 2023 by Wells Fargo

Supervisor Coggs-Jones Commends Upcoming Lucille Berrien Park Mural Unveiling

7. Supervisor Coggs-Jones Commends Upcoming Lucille Berrien Park Mural Unveiling

 

May 26th, 2023 by Sup. Priscilla E Coggs-Jones

Milwaukee County Celebrates the Grand Opening of the New Behavioral Health ‘Access Clinic North’ Located within Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

8. Milwaukee County Celebrates the Grand Opening of the New Behavioral Health ‘Access Clinic North’ Located within Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

 

Jun 2nd, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

Just Announced! Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season

9. Just Announced! Four New Shows Coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center As Part Of 2023/24 MPAC Presents Season

Dynamic, exciting shows will delight audiences of all ages

May 30th, 2023 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

Neil Willenson Joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee as President & CEO

10. Neil Willenson Joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee as President & CEO

 

May 30th, 2023 by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee

