The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Burger Restaurant Coming to Park Place
The Mirage would replace shuttered Point Burger Bar on far northwest side.
May 23rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Potato-Focused Restaurant Planned For Historic Schlitz Tavern
Potato Heads will open at 27th and Lisbon.
May 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Wisconsin Planning Passenger Trains To Green Bay, Madison
Startup could be funded by $44 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
May 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Massive Bay View Development Plan Has Grown
Bear Development’s plan for state’s largest private affordable housing complex gets bigger.
May 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Pabst Theater Group Opening New Venue, Closing Colectivo Back Room
Pabst will buy Farwell Avenue building once targeted for event venue.
May 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. East Side Pedestrian Plaza Opens
The crossroads of the East Side are now a little bit easier to traverse.
May 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Massive Bubbles Coming To Downtown In July
Promoter promises ‘the most Instagrammable moment of the summer.’
May 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE County: 27 Pools, Splash Pads and Water Parks Opening in Milwaukee
County boosts the number of facilities it will open for 2023 season.
May 19th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: 25-Story Tower Wins Crucial Endorsement
High-end, 318-unit apartment complex would replace parking lot on N. Farwell Ave.
May 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. New Tavern Planned for South Side
Machuggy’s, featuring dance floor, drinks and snacks. would replace Jazz’s Club 2020 in Morgandale neighborhood.
May 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. MPS Mourns Loss of Principal McWilliams at WCLL
Deepest sympathies extended to family, students, and colleagues
May 22nd, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Schools
8. MPD Launches the Milwaukee Police Athletic League (MPAL)
May 19th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
