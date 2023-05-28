Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 28th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Burger Restaurant Coming to Park Place

1. Burger Restaurant Coming to Park Place

The Mirage would replace shuttered Point Burger Bar on far northwest side.

May 23rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Potato-Focused Restaurant Planned For Historic Schlitz Tavern

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Potato-Focused Restaurant Planned For Historic Schlitz Tavern

Potato Heads will open at 27th and Lisbon.

May 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Planning Passenger Trains To Green Bay, Madison

3. Wisconsin Planning Passenger Trains To Green Bay, Madison

Startup could be funded by $44 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

May 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Massive Bay View Development Plan Has Grown

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Massive Bay View Development Plan Has Grown

Bear Development’s plan for state’s largest private affordable housing complex gets bigger.

May 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Pabst Theater Group Opening New Venue, Closing Colectivo Back Room

5. Pabst Theater Group Opening New Venue, Closing Colectivo Back Room

Pabst will buy Farwell Avenue building once targeted for event venue.

May 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

East Side Pedestrian Plaza Opens

6. East Side Pedestrian Plaza Opens

The crossroads of the East Side are now a little bit easier to traverse.

May 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Massive Bubbles Coming To Downtown In July

7. Massive Bubbles Coming To Downtown In July

Promoter promises ‘the most Instagrammable moment of the summer.’

May 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: 27 Pools, Splash Pads and Water Parks Opening in Milwaukee

8. MKE County: 27 Pools, Splash Pads and Water Parks Opening in Milwaukee

County boosts the number of facilities it will open for 2023 season.

May 19th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: 25-Story Tower Wins Crucial Endorsement

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: 25-Story Tower Wins Crucial Endorsement

High-end, 318-unit apartment complex would replace parking lot on N. Farwell Ave.

May 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Tavern Planned for South Side

10. New Tavern Planned for South Side

Machuggy’s, featuring dance floor, drinks and snacks. would replace Jazz’s Club 2020 in Morgandale neighborhood.

May 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Northwestern Mutual invests nearly $3 million to help increase community access, inclusivity at prominent Milwaukee attractions

1. Northwestern Mutual invests nearly $3 million to help increase community access, inclusivity at prominent Milwaukee attractions

 

May 23rd, 2023 by Northwestern Mutual

MPS Mourns Loss of Principal McWilliams at WCLL

2. MPS Mourns Loss of Principal McWilliams at WCLL

Deepest sympathies extended to family, students, and colleagues

May 22nd, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Armed Carjacking

3. Milwaukee Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Armed Carjacking

 

May 26th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

County Executive David Crowley Public Testimony on Senate Bill 301

4. County Executive David Crowley Public Testimony on Senate Bill 301

 

May 23rd, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

2023 Concert Season at Henry Maier Festival Park Kicks Off May 28 with Janet Jackson

5. 2023 Concert Season at Henry Maier Festival Park Kicks Off May 28 with Janet Jackson

 

May 25th, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

6. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

United States Reaches Settlement with Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Regarding Allegations of ADA Violations

7. United States Reaches Settlement with Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Regarding Allegations of ADA Violations

 

May 25th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

MPD Launches the Milwaukee Police Athletic League (MPAL)

8. MPD Launches the Milwaukee Police Athletic League (MPAL)

 

May 19th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Fitzgerald, Barr, Introduce Legislation to Restore Trust in Federal Reserve Board

9. Fitzgerald, Barr, Introduce Legislation to Restore Trust in Federal Reserve Board

 

May 19th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

raSmith’s Genevieve Stollenwerk Honored with 2023 American Public Works Association Wisconsin Chapter Outstanding New Member Impact Award

10. raSmith’s Genevieve Stollenwerk Honored with 2023 American Public Works Association Wisconsin Chapter Outstanding New Member Impact Award

 

May 16th, 2023 by raSmith

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us