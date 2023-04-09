The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

2023 Spring Election: Milwaukee Election Results

1. 2023 Spring Election: Milwaukee Election Results

Three open council seats, one municipal judge race, a county board primary and three school board races.

Apr 4th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee

Two New Vendors Open at 3rd Street Market Hall

2. Two New Vendors Open at 3rd Street Market Hall

Criollo and Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ launched earlier this week at the food hall.

Apr 6th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Geenen Challenges Walker-Appointed Judge

3. Murphy’s Law: Geenen Challenges Walker-Appointed Judge

Bill Brash’s campaign email promises he will be a conservative, links him with Dan Kelly.

Mar 28th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: Wisconsin Center Will Destroy Literary Artworks

4. Murphy’s Law: Wisconsin Center Will Destroy Literary Artworks

Nationally unique installation done in 1998. Public board didn’t vote on Its destruction.

Apr 4th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Republicans Can’t Simply Remove a WI Supreme Court Justice

5. Republicans Can’t Simply Remove a WI Supreme Court Justice

Rep. Knodl’s victory gives Republicans a two-thirds Senate majority, creating speculation about whether they could impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz.

Apr 6th, 2023 by Matthew DeFour

Murphy’s Law: Controversial Landlord Backs Lena Taylor for Judge

6. Murphy’s Law: Controversial Landlord Backs Lena Taylor for Judge

More than half of money for her municipal judge campaign came from Youssef Berrada.

Apr 3rd, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Southern-Style Restaurant For Paper Table

7. Southern-Style Restaurant For Paper Table

Lifelong Milwaukeean Devonte Berry to open Jupiter Uncle, with homey cuisine inspired by his upbringing.

Apr 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Miltown Eats Moving to Walker’s Point

8. Miltown Eats Moving to Walker’s Point

The local meal kit delivery service has been operating out of a temporary space in Waukesha, but will soon return to Milwaukee.

Apr 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: 17 Election Winners and Losers

9. Murphy’s Law: 17 Election Winners and Losers

Beyond the election results, who were the other people, groups and trends that won or lost?

Apr 5th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Hi-Fi Cafe Seeks Community Support

10. Hi-Fi Cafe Seeks Community Support

Still reeling from the pandemic, long-standing Bay View hangout faces new challenges.

Apr 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Ana Berrios-Schroeder Announces First Round of Judicial Endorsements

1. Ana Berrios-Schroeder Announces First Round of Judicial Endorsements

 

Dec 29th, 2022 by Ana Berrios-Schroeder

Over 150 Leaders and Eight Organizations Endorse Molly Gena for Judge

2. Over 150 Leaders and Eight Organizations Endorse Molly Gena for Judge

 

Mar 30th, 2023 by Molly Gena

Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

3. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1

 

Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen

American Pickers to Film in Wisconsin

4. American Pickers to Film in Wisconsin

 

Apr 3rd, 2023 by Cineflix

Jodi Habush Sinykin Concedes Race for Senate District 8

5. Jodi Habush Sinykin Concedes Race for Senate District 8

 

Apr 5th, 2023 by Jodi Habush Sinykin

Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

6. Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Parker will lead planning, construction, process for destination arts museum, and other BCA projects

Mar 29th, 2023 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts

A warm welcome to the Alpha Kappa Alpha 89th Central Regional Conference

7. A warm welcome to the Alpha Kappa Alpha 89th Central Regional Conference

Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs April 6, 2023

Apr 6th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Details Announced for Brewers Home Opener, Monday, April 3 at American Family Field

8. Details Announced for Brewers Home Opener, Monday, April 3 at American Family Field

Brewers Open at Home Against the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m.; Limited Tickets Still Remain

Mar 31st, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

Odell Ball Announces His Candidacy for the Milwaukee District 9 Aldermanic Seat

9. Odell Ball Announces His Candidacy for the Milwaukee District 9 Aldermanic Seat

 

Jan 9th, 2023 by Odell Ball

Larresa Taylor is Excited to Announce her Candidacy for Aldermanic District 9

10. Larresa Taylor is Excited to Announce her Candidacy for Aldermanic District 9

 

Jan 8th, 2023 by Larresa Taylor

