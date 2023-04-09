The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. 2023 Spring Election: Milwaukee Election Results
Three open council seats, one municipal judge race, a county board primary and three school board races.
Apr 4th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
2. Two New Vendors Open at 3rd Street Market Hall
Criollo and Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ launched earlier this week at the food hall.
Apr 6th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Murphy’s Law: Geenen Challenges Walker-Appointed Judge
Bill Brash’s campaign email promises he will be a conservative, links him with Dan Kelly.
Mar 28th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
4. Murphy’s Law: Wisconsin Center Will Destroy Literary Artworks
Nationally unique installation done in 1998. Public board didn’t vote on Its destruction.
Apr 4th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
5. Republicans Can’t Simply Remove a WI Supreme Court Justice
Rep. Knodl’s victory gives Republicans a two-thirds Senate majority, creating speculation about whether they could impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz.
Apr 6th, 2023 by Matthew DeFour
6. Murphy’s Law: Controversial Landlord Backs Lena Taylor for Judge
More than half of money for her municipal judge campaign came from Youssef Berrada.
Apr 3rd, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. Southern-Style Restaurant For Paper Table
Lifelong Milwaukeean Devonte Berry to open Jupiter Uncle, with homey cuisine inspired by his upbringing.
Apr 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Miltown Eats Moving to Walker’s Point
The local meal kit delivery service has been operating out of a temporary space in Waukesha, but will soon return to Milwaukee.
Apr 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Murphy’s Law: 17 Election Winners and Losers
Beyond the election results, who were the other people, groups and trends that won or lost?
Apr 5th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
10. Hi-Fi Cafe Seeks Community Support
Still reeling from the pandemic, long-standing Bay View hangout faces new challenges.
Apr 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Over 150 Leaders and Eight Organizations Endorse Molly Gena for Judge
Mar 30th, 2023 by Molly Gena
3. Sara Geenen Announces Campaign for Court of Appeals District 1
Dec 15th, 2022 by Sara Geenen
4. American Pickers to Film in Wisconsin
Apr 3rd, 2023 by Cineflix
5. Jodi Habush Sinykin Concedes Race for Senate District 8
Apr 5th, 2023 by Jodi Habush Sinykin
6. Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Parker will lead planning, construction, process for destination arts museum, and other BCA projects
Mar 29th, 2023 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts
7. A warm welcome to the Alpha Kappa Alpha 89th Central Regional Conference
Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs April 6, 2023
Apr 6th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs
8. Details Announced for Brewers Home Opener, Monday, April 3 at American Family Field
Brewers Open at Home Against the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m.; Limited Tickets Still Remain
Mar 31st, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
