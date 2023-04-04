Three open council seats, one municipal judge race, a county board primary and three school board races.

Milwaukee voters found many options beyond the high-profile Wisconsin Supreme Court race on their spring 2023 election ballot.

All city voters found options for a new municipal judge and new citywide school board member following the resignation of longtime judge Derek Mosley and the decision not to run again by school board president Bob Peterson.

Approximately 120,000 northside residents were able to elect a new Milwaukee Common Council representative, adding three new voices to the 15-member body and eliminating the last remaining vacancies following a period of great turnover. Winners will need to run again for a full, four-year term next spring.

In addition to the at-large seat, four of the eight district-based Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors seats were on the ballot. Only two of the four were contested. Winners will serve a four-year, part-time term as policymakers for the state’s largest school district.

On the city’s near south side, the process to replace Dyango Zerpa on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is just beginning. A three-way race will narrow the field to two in advance of a May special election.

Nine Milwaukee County Circuit Court bench seats were on the ballot, but none of the incumbent judges faced challengers. Municipal judge Phillip M. Chavez ran unopposed for reelection.

Our election results include all of the races decided entirely within the City of Milwaukee, with data provided by the unofficial results posted by the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

County Board – District 14

Angel C. Sanchez – 956 votes – 42.34%

Travis Hope – 410 votes – 18.16%

Caroline Gómez-Tom – 874 votes – 38.71%

25 out of 27 wards reporting

The top two vote-getters advance to a May 5 general election

Milwaukee Municipal Court – Branch 2

Molly Gena – 33,916 votes – 51.4338

Lena Taylor – 31,687 votes – 48.01%

351 out of 354 wards reporting

Common Council – District 1

Andrea Pratt – 1,613 votes – 48.78%

David Bowen – 1,647 votes – 49.80%

22 out of 22 wards reporting

Common Council – District 5

Lamont Westmoreland – 4,005 votes – 66.59%

Annette Jackson – 1,960 votes – 32.59%

26 out of 26 wards reporting

Common Council – District 9

Odell Ball – 1,708 votes – 48.22%

Larresa Taylor – 1,815 votes – 51.24%

21 out of 21 wards reporting

School Board – At Large

Jeff Spence – 24,757 votes – 39.21%

Missy Zombor – 37,822 votes – 59.90%

349 out of 354 wards reporting

School Board – District 1

Marva Herndon – 3,648 votes – 58.47%

Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves – 2,526 votes – 40.49%

37 out of 37 wards reporting

School Board – District 2

Erika Siemsen

No opponent appeared on the ballot

School Board – District 3

Darryl Jackson – 3,264 votes – 60.00%

Gabi Hart – 2,143 votes – 39.39%

44 out of 44 wards reporting

School Board – District 8

Megan O’Halloran

No opponent appeared on the ballot.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and Court of Appeals Judge – District 1

